easyJet tops best low-cost airline list

EasyJet’s orange and white planes are the best in every way.

The list of the world’s best low-cost airlines in 2024 has been published, and if there’s one that tops the list for Europe, it’s easyJet. Launched at the end of the 1990s by Cypriot-born entrepreneur turned Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, it won first place hands down.

As part of the Airline Excellence Awards, AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product website, ranked 25 low-cost airlines from best to worst, based on 12 criteria. These include passenger ratings, fleet age, profitability, product offering and seven-star safety and incident ratings.

In addition to easyJet, other airlines such as Jet2, Vueling, Jetblue, Transavia, Ryanair, FlyDubai and Air Canada Rouge also ranked highly.

easyJet and Nice Airport

EasyJet has been based at Nice Côte d’Azur airport for over 10 years now, demonstrating its sustained growth and commitment. Launched in 2012, Easyjet’s Nice operation now boasts over 200 local employees and 5 aircraft.

And to maintain its pole position in the Côte d’Azur hub, it is offering more and more direct flights to major European cities. Lanzarote and Madrid are among the new easyJet destinations departing from Nice.

