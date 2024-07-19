Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

easyJet tops best low-cost airline list

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 19 July 2024
1 minute read
easy-jet-aeroport-nice-cote-dazur
easyJet celebrated its 10th anniversary at Nice airport in 2022 © Aéroport Nice Côte d'Azur 
By Agathe Chéreau
- 19 July 2024
1 minute read

EasyJet’s orange and white planes are the best in every way.

Advertising

The list of the world’s best low-cost airlines in 2024 has been published, and if there’s one that tops the list for Europe, it’s easyJet. Launched at the end of the 1990s by Cypriot-born entrepreneur turned Monegasque resident Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, it won first place hands down. 

Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou: at the crossroads of entrepreneurship and philanthropy in Monaco

Advertising »

As part of the Airline Excellence Awards, AirlineRatings.com, an airline safety and product website, ranked 25 low-cost airlines from best to worst, based on 12 criteria. These include passenger ratings, fleet age, profitability, product offering and seven-star safety and incident ratings.

In addition to easyJet, other airlines such as Jet2, Vueling, Jetblue, Transavia, Ryanair, FlyDubai and Air Canada Rouge also ranked highly. 

easyJet and Nice Airport

EasyJet has been based at Nice Côte d’Azur airport for over 10 years now, demonstrating its sustained growth and commitment. Launched in 2012, Easyjet’s Nice operation  now boasts over 200 local employees and 5 aircraft.

Advertising »

And to maintain its pole position in the Côte d’Azur hub, it is offering more and more direct flights to major European cities. Lanzarote and Madrid are among the new easyJet destinations departing from Nice.

EasyJet predicts how we will travel… in 2070

Privacy Policy