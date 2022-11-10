With the new Nice-Copenhagen route, the company is seeking to provide as many direct flights to major European cities as possible.

Celebrating ten years! It has been a decade since easyJet set up ‘home’ at Nice Côte d’Azur airport. However France’s second-largest airline had already been flying to Nice since 1996. Today, easyJet has no fewer than 200 employees and five aircraft in Nice alone.

To mark the occasion, the company founded by Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, a Monegasque resident, announced the launch of its fortieth route, Nice-Copenhagen. easyJet is therefore due to provide a link between the Danish capital and the capital of the Riviera as of summer 2023.

And there’s more good news! From 1 November, there will be more Nice-Lisbon flights per day, six to be precise. Increased service is also on the cards for Nice-Paris, with 12 daily flights, Nice-Marrakesh with one daily and two at weekends, and Nice-Rome, which will have one flight per day.

The icing on the cake is that New York will be accessible daily from Nice from this winter. However, there will be a connection and change of airlines in Paris. This route is the fruit of a partnership between easyJet and La Compagnie, which offers exclusively business class flights. You can therefore enjoy the city that never sleeps from 1400€.