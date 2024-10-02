New judicial year: focus on combatting money laundering and being taken off the grey list

While the Monegasque justice system is doing well overall, the different speakers highlighted a lack of human resources and an increase in the number of cases.

Monaco’s “rentrée judiciaire”, the traditional event that marks the start of the judicial year, was held yesterday in its usual solemn format. The day began with a mass at Monaco Cathedral, attended by representatives of the judiciary, lawyers and the Monegasque authorities.

After the religious ceremony, Prince Albert II and the judicial authorities gathered at the Palais de Justice (court house) for the formal sitting to hear speeches by the First President of the Court of Appeal Francis Jullemier-Millasseau, the President of the Supreme Court Stéphane Braconnier and the Chief Public Prosecutor Stéphane Thibault.

In his introductory speech, Mr Jullemier-Millasseau welcomed the new Secretary of State for Justice, Samuel Vuelta-Simon, stressing the “flattering reputation” that precedes him.

A growing shortage of staff

The Chief Public Prosecutor welcomed the creation of a new position at the Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPO) last month. However, he insisted on the need for “more reinforcements and new posts”, given the constant increase in the tasks entrusted to this Office, in particular to “meet the demands of today’s society and the FATF.” He also called for the creation of a financial department within the PPO.

In the first half of 2024, the PPO was “abnormally understaffed,” stressed the Chief Public Prosecutor, pointing out that the PPO intervenes “before all criminal, civil and administrative courts.” A workload that Mr Thibault deemed “quite simply unmanageable.” The Court of Appeal is also under strain, currently operating with just five magistrates, an “insufficient” number, according to Mr Jullemier-Millasseau, who believes that “a minimum of six is necessary.”

“Fewer magistrates and staff, but an even bigger workload due to the new powers granted to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by the new laws, which we were asked to exercise, and to the requests for statistics, concrete cases, and taking part in numerous meetings as part of the Moneyval observation,” said the Public Prosecutor regarding the lack of staff.

An increase in the number of cases

Despite these constraints, the past year saw an increase in the number of cases handled by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. In 2023-2024, 1,628 new cases were registered, an increase of 15% on the previous year.

Last year was particularly deadly in terms of accidents and drink-driving. This is reflected in the figures. Cases of driving under the influence of alcohol rose by 17%. Drug trafficking offences also rose, by 37%, as did acts of violence (11%).

“Greater efficiency for our judicial system”

For the coming year, the Prosecutor’s priority will be to step up efforts in the fight against money laundering, as part of the action plan to remove Monaco from the FATF’s grey list and “which calls for greater efficiency in our judicial system in the fight against money laundering.”

Mr Thibault pointed out that while “with street crime, a police presence can be enough of a deterrent, there can be no prevention in financial matters without effective repression. It is the risk of being checked, arrested, prosecuted and severely sentenced, with confiscation penalties in particular, that will prevent criminals and delinquents who wish to hide and launder their money in Monaco from doing so.” Half a billion euros were already seized in the last year.