Preview: Hutter speaks ahead of important Rennes clash

Speaking ahead of AS Monaco’s crucial away clash with Stade Rennais, Adi Hutter gave some excellent insight on a range of topics, as his team look to extend their unbeaten start to the season to nine matches.

Managing the squad

The first subject of interest was the physical condition of the squad following their taxing Champions League encounter with Dinamo Zagreb. “First of all, we only have a short recovery period after the Zagreb match. We trained yesterday just after our return trip and today’s session will also be light, although we will work tactically for tomorrow’s game against Rennes. We don’t have much time to work, so we will have to be efficient to meet this challenge,” explained the Austrian tactician.

Advertising

“We usually train in the morning, but since the players didn’t sleep very well after the match in Zagreb that ended late, we decided to move today’s training to the afternoon. We wanted to give them that extra rest time, so that they are in the best possible shape against Rennes, which is an important match.”

Rotation

He then touched on the importance of consulting with the players and rotating the squad given their hectic schedule even if the players aren’t always happy to rest. “I also want to listen to the players’ feelings, to know how they feel. It’s very important to know who is fresh, to build the best possible eleven and have impactful substitutes who can make the difference,” he said.

@AS Monaco

“As I explained a few weeks ago, it is important to rotate between games, because we need to give each player our confidence, and each one needs to show that he is capable of playing in any game. That is why it is important to rotate the substitutes’ bench, to keep everyone involved. It’s working pretty well so far, and it will be the same for tomorrow’s game, because the Zagreb game was very demanding due to the difficult conditions. The fatigue is there, so it’s also important to listen to the players to get their feelings.

“It’s not always easy for my players to understand that they have to spend some matches on the bench, but it’s my way of managing the sequence of matches. We explained this at the start of the season. For me, it’s especially important to have a group in which no one is injured. It’s a plus for us. At the moment we only have two players out, so that confirms to me that we are on the right track with this rotation system. Again, I can understand that this generates frustration, but I can assure you that in the end the players understand why.”

Rennes

The upcoming match with Rennes was next on the agenda, with Hutter keen to stress what a difficult one this will be. “My job is to prepare the team as best I can for tomorrow and this very important match against Rennes, in order to remain undefeated in Ligue 1 and keep our opponent at a distance. I want to put in a great performance there. They are a top team, especially at home where they are very solid, with already two wins and a draw against Lens. They play very proactive football. In my opinion, they are one of the best teams in the league, especially in front of their fans, so it will be a tough game, and we will have to be ready for that challenge, but I think we are,” he explained.

Zakaria

Fresh from his masterful penalty in Zagreb to claim a draw at the death, it was intriguing to hear Hutter talk on his exceptional captain Denis Zakaria. “He took responsibility, which is not easy in these circumstances, after 90 minutes of play. But he is captain, and that is why he wanted to take this penalty, and he converted it in an incredible way, with a lot of determination. So it is obvious that when you take it like that, you can take them all. In any case, he will be the number one shooter when he is on the pitch,” insisted the 54-year-old manager.

@AS Monaco

“Denis has really taken a step forward, after having already had an incredible last season. But this season with the captain’s armband, he has taken on an even greater dimension and more responsibilities at the head of the group. What we have seen in the last two games is quite impressive. But on the eve of our next game, we must also talk about his physical condition, if he is ready to play. For me, it doesn’t make sense to put tired players in the starting eleven, especially with a very demanding match awaiting us against Stade Rennais. We’ll see if he’s capable of continuing, but we have to be wary of recovery, especially against one of the best teams in the championship.”

Balogun

The return to form of star striker Folarin Balogun has been a major positive too, and Hutter expressed his delight at his uptick despite knowing there’s still plenty of scope for him to elevate even higher. “Since he’s been at the club, this is the first time he’s scored twice in a row (against Le Havre and Montpellier). On Wednesday we wanted to give him a break against Zagreb. He’s a great striker, and I’m sure he can do even better. At the moment, he’s not at his best yet, even if he’s more connected to his teammates. What’s certain is that he does everything he can every time to deliver the best performance. We have to support him and help him keep going,” he stated.

@AS Monaco

Having enjoyed a brilliant start to the campaign while playing some exciting attacking football and defending outstandingly, Rennes will certainly offer another stern test for this superbly coached ASM outfit. But with Les Monegasques eager to remain on top of the Ligue 1 standings and maintain their undefeated streak, expect Hutter’s team to come out swinging, as they hope to head to the international break in style.