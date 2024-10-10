Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS Britannia wins Louis Vuitton Cup final

Two members of the Monaco Yacht Club are set to battle it out in the final of the 37th America’s Cup.

It was the decisive leg in the qualifiers for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup: the Louis Vuitton Cup, which took place from 29 August to 7 October 2024 in Barcelona, was won by INEOS Britannia.

With 6 wins to 4, the British Challenger, belonging to YCM member Sir Jim Raticliffe, secured the final point it needed to beat the valiant Italians on Luna Rossa, taking advantage of the stronger-than-expected winds.

The Italian crew was forced to manoeuvre several times in an attempt to catch up with the British. In vain, however, as INEOS Britannia maintained a comfortable lead throughout the race, crossing the finish line 17 seconds ahead.

The winning crew will now face the Emirates Team New Zealand Defender, skippered by Matteo de Nora, a member of the YCM Management Committee, from 12 to 21 October.