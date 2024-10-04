The school of tomorrow in Monaco: attractiveness and new technologies

The participants debated this extremely important subject in front of a packed room of parents, officials and other interested parties.

Should we be putting the brakes on new technologies? In a conference hosted by Charly Nestor and organised by the Jeune Chambre Economique de Monaco (Junior Chamber of Commerce) as part of its “Breakfast Conferences”, Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education, Youth and Sport, and Olena Sullivan-Prykhodko, co-founder of the British School of Monaco, discussed “Education’s place in the Principality”.

A strategic challenge for Monaco’s attractiveness

This is a highly important issue for a large proportion of residents, and one that is boosting the Principality’s attractiveness. Conference participants emphasised the importance of schools in attracting international talent and families to Monaco.

“Families decide to move to where the education system is best. With what’s happening in England, more and more British people want to move to the Principality,” said Olena Sullivan-Prykhodko, giving the example of a family who had recently been looking for the best school for their child, and who are basing their decision to settle in the country on that criterion.

Digital technology: a tool to facilitate learning

The digital issue was a key subject of debate. While digital tools provide new educational opportunities, it is essential to use them with discernment.

“The government has rolled out a significant equipment policy,” explained Jean-Philippe Vinci, while stressing the need to regulate its use: “Digital technology must never be used passively. There should always be an adult with the child.” He warned that excessive use of “screens like a digital pacifier” could have a “catastrophic” effect on young people. However, he stressed the importance of not demonising the tools: “Teenagers won’t stay in front of a screen if real life is more interesting.”

© JCE / Philippe Fitte

Although telephones are banned on school premises, whether public or private like the British School, digital education remains fundamental, requiring strict supervision and training in its use rather than an outright ban. For example, the co-founder of the British School explained that her pupils learn to code at a very early age and that “Google should be used with care when searching for information.”

Digital tools are used from primary age onwards, but at the British School they never leave the premises. At the same time, the school recently developed the Phonewall project in partnership with Monaco Telecom to provide young pupils with reconditioned Nokia 3210s to restrict usage to what is absolutely necessary. “A very good idea,” according to Jean-Philippe Vinci, who said he was “interested in feedback and open to experimentation.”

Artificial intelligence: an opportunity to be grasped

Artificial intelligence is a technology that is transforming society, and education is no exception. Both Jean-Philippe Vinci and Olena Sullivan-Prykhodko see a benefit in the new technology, provided that its use is supervised and carefully thought through, and that pupils are taught how to identify reliable information.

This morning Jean-Philippe Vinci expressed his alarm at the fact that youngsters now only get their information from social media. “How can we ensure that young people have access to genuine information?” he wondered.

“Pupils and teachers are already using AI, and the results are incredible,” he said, comparing it to when calculators were allowed. The move was controversial at the time but is now considered normal. In his view, AI will follow the same path, and he can already see exams that authorise the use of AI, provided that it is not all the students use.