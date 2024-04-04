What’s new for Monaco’s key events in 2024

The Jeune Chambre Économique de Monaco (JCE Monaco, the Junior Economic Chamber) organised its first Breakfast Conference of 2024 at the Méridien Beach Plaza on Tuesday of this week. © JCE Monaco / Ed Wright

This is what came out of the conference organised by Monaco’s Junior Economic Chamber.

Three of the Principality’s key players were invited by the JCE Monaco. Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the Monaco Yacht Show, Christian Tornatore, General Commissioner for the Tour de France stage in Monaco, and Richard Micoud, Head of Communications and Media at the Automobile Club de Monaco, discussed the new features, prospects and trends concerning the Principality’s emblematic events in 2024.

Rallies and Grand Prix

The Automobile Club de Monaco alone is responsible for six of the Principality’s unmissable events, from January to May. Every year, it organises three rallies and three Grand Prix races. As a measure of its popularity, there are some 200,000 visitors and a million live viewers for the Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Monaco Grand Prix has put innovations in place every year since the first edition in 1929. Regardless of its dimension, every change is important, both for the drivers’ performance and the spectators’ experience. The vehicles and the track are required to evolve at each event to keep up with new regulations and specifications.

This year, no major changes for the upcoming Grands Prix, except for a few details when building the circuit. On the other hand, in 2025, the single-seaters will ‘shrink’ from 5 to 4.50 metres long and from 2 to 1.80 metres wide, which will make overtaking easier, and therefore provide even more of a spectacle.

The final stage of the Tour de France will start from Monaco on 21 July

It’s not a scoop. This year, the emblematic final stage and time trial of the Tour de France is relocating from Paris and taking the Principality’s roads en route to the Promenade des Anglais, in Nice. Continuing with the innovations of previous years, the Tour’s cars and caravans will be exclusively electric or hybrid and will no longer be throwing out plastic “goodies” for spectators at the roadside.

The 22 team paddocks will be located so as to be very accessible to visitors, who will be able to see the riders up close as well as their latest carbon models, which will fly by at 100 kph during the race.

“Monaco is fertile ground for all athletes. As for us, the Monegasque Cycling Federation, we are very active and we’ve never had as many licensees as this year thanks to the Tour de France,” says Christian Tornatore.

Monaco Yacht Show – 25 to 28 September

Its perfect organisation is the fruit of an entire year’s work: this year’s Monaco Yacht Show will showcase new products from over 500 exhibitors, and 105 super and mega yachts. It stands out from other shows since it is the only event to be 100% dedicated to super yachts measuring 24 metres and more.

This year, the MYS is expecting boats that are up to 120 metres long. It also includes boats with “greener” engines than in previous years, the environment being a key topic at the event.

The MYS has also needed to rethink the presence of “toys” to go with the boats, since the clientele is increasingly young (30-35 years old today versus an average of 50 in the past).

“Whether it’s security, hospitality, service, infrastructure, diversity of restaurants and international cultures…all these aspects mean that events in Monaco often owe their great success to the location,” said Gaëlle Tallarida in conclusion.