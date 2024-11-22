Further solid growth in Monaco’s GDP in 2023

The Monegasque economy is performing much better than the rest of the world.

The Monegasque Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (IMSEE) has just published its report on Monaco’s Gross Domestic Product. According to the figures, it has risen by 5% to €9.24 billion in 2023, compared with €8.36 billion in 2022. Since 2014, it has recorded a growth rate of almost 50%, compared with 27% globally and 10% in France.

More than half of the wealth created in the Principality (52.3%) comes from scientific and technical activities, administrative and support services, financial and insurance activities and wholesale trade.

In 2023, there was also an increase of over 5% in total turnover and the overall volume of international trade, and 3.5% in private sector employment.

Meanwhile, GDP per capita is close to €100,000, with growth of 2.4% year-on-year and an increase of more than 26% in ten years. GDP per employee, which can be taken as an indicator of economic productivity, amounted to €145,625 euros this year. The results reflect “a third consecutive year of solid growth”, IMSEE commented.