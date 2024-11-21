Preview: Adi Hutter speaks ahead of Stade Brestois test

AS Monaco returns to action following the international break against Stade Brestois, where they’ll be keen to start off a hectic run of fixtures in fine style by securing victory.

Knowing how important grabbing all three points is, manager Adi Hutter spoke insightfully on the Brest game, and a host of other topics, in the pre-match press conference.

Brest challenge

Having defeated Brest five times in a row, continuing this streak will be the aim. But Hutter knows Brest, who have been flying high in the Champions League, pose a huge challenge and can’t be underestimated.

“The match comes so soon after the international break, it’s not easy to prepare. But it’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation. The most important thing is that we were able to bounce back before this break with two away wins in Bologna and Strasbourg. We’re going to face a good Brest team. Even if they’re struggling in Ligue 1, they’re fourth in the Champions League. I like this team and the coach Eric Roy. They’re a tough team and we’ll have to be ready for this challenge,” Hutter explained.

“It’s not easy for Brest because it’s the first time they’re participating in the Champions League. They also have 10 points like us, but are coming off two defeats in Ligue 1 against Nice and Montpellier. This last defeat was a bit surprising. I know this team, they have a clear structure in a 4-3-3 most of the time. Pierre Lees-Melou is probably the leader of this group, Ludovic Ajorque is solid and fast. Everyone knows Romain Del Castillo. Kenny Lala is also a good crosser and sends good balls to Ajorque. We will have to watch out for the second balls and prepare for a big battle.

“So we have a lot of respect for this team. We must not play in the same way as against Angers, where this match was a big disappointment. Fortunately, we reacted well afterwards in Bologna and then in Strasbourg and did not give up. I was very happy with this reaction.”

Strong second halves

Hutter was then asked his thoughts on why his team has been so strong in the second half of matches this term.

“I prefer that we are better in the second half because it shows our good physical condition. It also proves that our preparation has been successful to manage these two competitions as best we can, while waiting for the Coupe de France. We also carry out a big rotation and we have today 18-19 top players who can make the difference at any time. Of course, as a coach, I want my team to perform well during the 90 minutes, but it is not always easy,” stated the Austrian tactician.

Comeback powers

There’s no doubting Monaco’s powers of recovery have been a huge highlight, but it’s also been a source of frustration for Hutter and his team that they keep putting themselves in tough situations in the first place.

“We can’t compare the two defeats against Nice and Angers. We dominated the first half in Nice before conceding a goal and being reduced to ten men before the break. It’s true that the first half against Angers wasn’t good but in my opinion, we tried to come back in the second half, except that SCO was also very good,” insisted the experienced manager.

“After that match, during a meeting, we were clear in telling the players that if we managed to play our style of play, it would be difficult for the opponents to beat us. On the other hand, if we don’t do that, everyone can manage to take the three points.”

Magassa progressing nicely

Last on the agenda was talented youngster Soungoutou Magassa, who’s been playing brilliantly for Les Monegasques of late and repaying the faith of Hutter impressively after a particularly difficult outing vs. OGC Nice.

“In Nice, he wasn’t expected to start, but Denis got injured on his last shot during the warm-up. So it’s not easy for a young player to play in these conditions, and I made the decision to replace him at half-time,” Hutter commented.

“I then had a good conversation with him, he proved to me that he was a fantastic player by showing me in training and that he was capable of playing. He was very good in Bologna and Strasbourg. He was able to show the reaction of a professional player. We will see if he will be in the line-up again tomorrow.”

Go time

Ready for the test Eric Roy’s team pose and well aware that they’ll need to produce a complete performance on the sides of the ball to clinch all three points, the time is now for Hutter’s Monaco to rise to the occasion and get the job done.