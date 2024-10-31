Preview: AS Monaco fully focused on Angers test

Following their unfortunate loss against OGC Nice, which ended their impressive unbeaten streak to start the season, AS Monaco are eager to return to the winners’ list when they take on Angers this weekend.

Addressing the media in his pre-match press conference, Adi Hutter shared his insights on a host of topics ahead of this crucial clash with Les Scoistes.

First loss reflections

First on the docket was Monaco’s first defeat of the season last time out, in a match where ASM were dominating and in complete control before Vanderson’s red card altered the complexion of the match.

“It’s the first defeat of the season, so it’s a bit hard to swallow, especially since we were the better team on the pitch. Then there were those two mistakes that cost us the match, first on the free kick that led to the first goal, then the red card received by Vanderson,” Hutter reflected.

“So we are totally responsible for this defeat, which is why we were frustrated after the game, because we were superior once again. But we had a discussion at the beginning of the week with the players, and now we are fully focused on Angers.”

Angers challenge

Despite Angers sitting 15th in the Ligue 1 table, Hutter’s certainly not underestimating them, knowing they still pose a real threat and have some quality operators.

“I have a lot of respect for this SCO team. They have been on a good run recently, having notably held Marseille and Toulouse, before beating Saint-Etienne last weekend. So we must be wary and have respect for this team. We know that if we play our game and put in a big performance on the pitch, we can win. And then we want to show that we are back, and for that we will have to put in the ingredients,” stated the Austrian.

Zakaria absence

Seeing as Denis Zakaria withdrew in the warm-up vs. Nice, this was a key point of discussion, as Hutter confirmed his star man and captain will be missing for this encounter as well, but importantly could be back very soon.” He felt discomfort during the warm-up in Nice, the medical staff alerted us directly, and we made the decision with him not to take any risks. He will also be absent on Friday, because we are playing matches in a row and need him. I am counting on all the players in my group,” Hutter disclosed.

“Soungoutou Magassa is clearly a possible replacement in this position, as is Eliot Matazo and even Aleksandr Golovin, who has already shown that he can play in this position. We will see what will be the best option for us.

Magassa

Next on the agenda was Soungoutou Magassa, with Hutter giving praise and constructive criticism to the youngster even though he endured a challenging night at the office in the derby. “It was tough for him in the derby, already because he only had five minutes to prepare to play such an important match. He may have made a few mistakes, but he is still a young player. But he is obviously one of the options to play on Friday. I was very happy to have him at my disposal last year in the centre, when Mohammed Salisu was injured, but I think he has more the profile to be a good number 6,” explained the 54-year-old.

“Once again it was not an easy match for him in Nice, especially since he quickly received a yellow card. That is also why I decided to take him off at half-time. He can improve, to sometimes react faster or anticipate situations. But this position is difficult, because you have to be very reactive when losing the ball. In any case, I like his aggressiveness!”

Right-back options

Given Vanderson will be unavailable through suspension, it’ll be interesting to see who Hutter gives the nod to on the right side of the backline for this one. “We are fortunate to have players who can play in several positions on the pitch. Krepin Diatta has already shown that he can do it, as has Christian Mawissa (who came on as a right-back in Barcelona ), just as we have the possibility of switching to a three-man defence. Many solutions are on the table, and we will see what the best option will be for Friday,” he commented.

All systems go

Primed to get back to winning ways after their frustrating defeat, expect Hutter’s Les Monegasques side to be firing on all cylinders in their quest to immediately get back to winning ways.