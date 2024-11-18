Prince Albert II celebrates centenary of AS Monaco Omnisports during memorable evening

With 4615 members in 23 sports sections, ASM Omnisports has become a veritable institution.

On the evening of Wednesday 13 November, AS Monaco Omnisports organised a big event at the Auditorium Rainier III to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The centenary ceremony began with the Rainier III Academy orchestra singers performing the Monegasque anthem. All the ASM sections then took part in the parade, followed by a speech by President Roland Biancheri, who stressed the non-profit’s role in bringing people together.

© Communication Department – Manuel Vitali

“Spreading the values of sport, flying the national flag and perpetuating the history of Monegasque sport, which is so closely linked to that of the Principality, these are the major objectives of the ASM centenary celebrations,” he said.

The emblematic President also received a surprise tribute, attended by Prince Albert II, followed by a concert by a group of cellists performing Ave Maria.

Later in the evening, Prince Albert II was presented with the Prix Spécial Légende (Special Legend Award) before making way for the sportsmen and women who were to be presented with insignia, challenges and trophies. Olympic triathlon champion Cassandre Beaugrand and talented athlete Téo Andant were on hand to celebrate a century of achievements.