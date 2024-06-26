Prince Albert II tried his hand at Fête du Sport activities

AS Monaco Omnsiports organised the Fête du Sport (Sports Festival) on the Port Hercule esplanade, to mark its centenary. Prince Albert II attended, and even took part.

Football, basketball, weightlifting, table tennis and more… It was a sporty Saturday in Monaco! AS Monaco Omnisports’ 23 sports sections filled Port Hercule with life as they celebrated its 100th anniversary. Here are a few souvenir pictures of the Sovereign’s visit with the athletes.

“For me, AS Monaco is about diversity and excellence. From football to swimming, bobsleigh, aikido, e-sport, table tennis… and there may be two more this year to mark the centenary. The Association promotes the values that we hold dear, the values of universal sport, which are close to the Olympic values: solidarity, friendship, fairplay, respect for the rules…

We can’t forget the extraordinary success of our football team, but of course there have been other great results, by Téo Andant and Lisa Pou and many more. I am also touched by the great results of our young waterpolo players and our girls’ volleyball team.

I think there’s a tremendous dynamic that we must harness to fly our colours high. It is with great hope that we celebrate this ASM centenary, and that we look towards the next hundred years,” the Prince told Monaco Info.

Monegasque table tennis player Xiaoxin Yang, who will compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games attended the Fête du Sport.

Photo credits: © Communication department / Manuel Vitali.

