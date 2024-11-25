“Sometimes size DOES matter”: CHPG takes humorous angle on serious subject

Don’t put it off, gentlemen, screening is simple and stress-free.

“Sometimes… size DOES matter”, is (in translation) the Princess Grace Hospital Centre’s new campaign slogan, going against the conventional approach to raise awareness on prostate cancer for ‘Movember’.

A humorous message on a serious issue

© CHPG

Because some men are still reluctant to get tested, the CHPG has chosen to use humour to address an often taboo subject. Movember, in the same vein as Pink October, dedicates the entire month of November to raising awareness of men’s health issues, with particular attention given to prostate cancer, by flooding public spaces with that most masculine of symbols, moustaches.

A comprehensive screening process

Since 2020, the CHPG has been providing a comprehensive screening programme for men, every Wednesday. The one-day process enables a thorough assessment to be carried out to reassure patients or quickly detect potential health problems.

The tests are no longer as invasive as they used to be: a simple blood test or an MRI may be enough. The dreaded rectal examination is no longer compulsory.

The importance of acting early

The key to treating prostate cancer properly is anticipation. It is crucial not to wait for symptoms to appear before getting tested, especially from the age of 50.

© CHPG

Thanks to medical progress, prostate and testicular cancers can now be treated effectively… provided you don’t put off screening and treatment!

