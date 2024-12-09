Brothers Charles and Arthur Leclerc make Formula 1 history

Two brothers raced at the same time for the same team, for the first time in the history of Formula 1 © Scuderia Ferrari

The final weekend of the season promised to be a unique one for Scuderia Ferrari at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. As the team fought for the Constructors’ title, Monegasque drivers Charles and Arthur Leclerc made Formula 1 history by becoming the first siblings to drive together for the same team, during the first free practice sessions.

Ferrari was in contention for the Constructors’ title going into the final race of the season for the first time since the introduction of hybrid engines in 2014. But that’s not all. During the first free practice session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a special moment of another kind awaited Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc: his younger brother, Arthur, took the wheel of the second Ferrari SF-24.

Advertising

“It’s going to be very special,” said Charles before getting into his car. “Because, in a way, it means that all the sacrifices my family has made will have had a purpose.” Arthur, aged 24, replaced Spanish driver Carlos Sainz for the session, in accordance with the FIA rule that requires each team to have a “rookie” drive at least twice a season.

Arthur Leclerc: From endurance racing to F1

This weekend is an important milestone in Arthur’s career, having already proved himself in the Italian GT Endurance Championship, where he won the title this year in a Ferrari 296 GT3.

The session was therefore a perfect opportunity for the youngest Leclerc, a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy and development driver with Scuderia Ferrari, to make his Formula 1 debut in the slipstream of his elder brother.

“My whole family is coming from Monaco for it,” Charles added. “Let’s hope it’s the start of a perfect weekend to remember. Any advice? I just told him to enjoy himself.”

Free Practice 1 results: Charles in the lead, Arthur learning the ropes

In the first free practice session on Friday morning, Charles Leclerc was the fastest with 1’25″321 after 19 laps, while Arthur finished 18th with a respectable time of 1’26″179 after 22 laps.

Unfortunately, there was some bad news for Ferrari at the start of the session: Charles’ SF-24 needed a battery change, which meant he would lose ten places on Sunday’s grid. Despite this, the Italian team was confident for the rest of the weekend.

Arthur’s session went according to plan, as he collected data for the team. His work schedule included laps with aerodynamic measuring equipment, then a change to soft tyres to improve his time.

“It was a bit confusing on the radio because the two brothers have very similar voices. Arthur works incredibly hard on the simulator all year round. Driving in F1 is the best way to help him improve and to keep him in the loop,” Scuderia Ferrari director Frédéric Vasseur told Canal+.

Before heading back to the pits, the two brothers drew level in their cars and waved to each other. A unique and powerful moment of brotherhood on a racetrack.

Ferrari going for the Constructors’ title

In terms of competition, Ferrari still had a chance of winning the Constructors’ Championship, but it would take a flawless performance. “We have to do everything perfectly, because we need a 1-2 finish. And we’d probably need something bad to happen to our opponents,” explained Charles.

The Monegasque knew that it would be close on the track between the top four teams (McLaren – 640 points, Ferrari – 619, Red Bull – 581 and Mercedes – 446): “We have to make sure that, this time, the thousandths of seconds are in our favour.“

Formula 1: Charles Leclerc wins US Grand Prix in one-two for Scuderia Ferrari