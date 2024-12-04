Coupe de France: AS Monaco to face Union Saint Jean in Round of 32

The clubs have never played each other in an official competition, and the match promises to be a tense affair. The AS Monaco players, who are still in search of French Cup glory, will have to avoid getting taken by surprise © AS Monaco

The draw for the last 32 of the French Cup has produced an unexpected duel for AS Monaco. The Red and Whites will be heading to the Occitanie region (South West France) to take on Union Saint Jean, a team that currently plays in Régional Division 1.

On Monday 2 December, the French Football Federation (FFF) carried out the draw for the round of 32 in the Coupe de France (French Cup), producing a match that might surprise some observers: Ligue 1 club AS Monaco will take on Union Saint Jean, an amateur team playing in Régional 1, the sixth tier in French football.

Union Saint Jean, currently 13th in their Régional 1 group, are the tournament’s minnows, but have already sprung a surprise by putting out FC Versailles (National division) in the previous round.

A challenge for both teams

It will be a trip into unknown territory for the Monegasques as they travel to Occitanie to take on a humble but ambitious side. The match, scheduled for the weekend of 21-22 December, will be an opportunity for Adi Hütter’s men to continue their French Cup adventure.

For Union Saint Jean, the match represents a golden opportunity to make history. The amateur side dreams of continuing on its epic journey and springing a surprise against a Ligue 1 side. With a solid defence and strong team spirit, Union Saint Jean could well upset AS Monaco’s plans, and the Monegasques will need to be extra careful.

The differences in age and level could provide a match that is high on suspense! The Monegasques must not underestimate their opponents, who have already proved that they know how to deal with higher-ranking teams!

