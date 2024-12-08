Ligue 1: AS Monaco cruise to victory over Toulouse

AS Monaco produced an accomplished display to overcome Toulouse 2-0 at the Stade Louis II, as second-half goals from Wilfried Singo and Breel Embolo were enough to secure all three points.

The Match

Determined to return to winning ways, it was interesting to see Adi Hutter make a few changes for the encounter, with George Ilenikhena, Takumi Minamino, Thilo Kehrer and Caio Henrique notable inclusions.

Advertising

© AS Monaco

Making a strong start to proceedings, Ilenikhena kicked things off positively by unleashing two early shots, with the second coming especially close, as he hit the post with a superb chip.

© AS Monaco

The next chances would fall to Maghnes Akliouche, but he too couldn’t find the back of the net with his pair of openings.

Aleksandr Golovin then unleashed a solid effort before Ilenikhena struck the woodwork again, as the two teams ultimately headed into the break level at 0-0.

Coming out for the second half with plenty of gusto, Les Monegasques hit the front through a powerful header from Singo, who applied the finishing touch to Lamine Camara’s brilliant delivery with aplomb.

© AS Monaco

While Toulouse tried to get back into the match, Monaco held firm and prevented the away side from creating any exceptional opportunities.

The 63rd minute introduction of Eliesse Ben Seghir and Embolo by Hutter worked a treat, for the dynamic duo gave ASM some crucial extra offensive impetus.

Embolo would be the one to seal the deal for Les Rouge et Blanc, as his crafty late header gave ASM a vital two-goal cushion so they could see out the game comfortably.

© AS Monaco

Keeping a valuable clean sheet while posing plenty of danger in possession, this triumph now means they’ve closed the gap to Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the table to five points following their draw with Auxerre.

Hutter’s Debrief

“I want to congratulate my team for this important success. The best thing to do after two defeats was to show that we are back! We deserved this victory, we dominated the match from start to finish, especially in the second half. The tactical choices were not easy today because we wanted to avoid the risk of injuries. I am happy for Eliot Matazo, who had a good match, we believe in all the players of the club,” explained the Austrian tactician.

© AS Monaco

“It was important to get this clean sheet after conceding five goals in the last two games. There were no avoidable errors or gifts given to the opponent. We played seriously and it makes me happy to get this kind of victory. When you get a clean sheet, the chances of winning are great thanks to the quality we have upfront.”

Key Stats

By the numbers, the fact ASM held the ascendancy in terms of expected goals (2.92 to 0.38), total shots (19 to 6), big chances created (4 to 0), shots inside the box (14 to 4), touches inside the box (26 to 14) and overall duels won (70 to 56) demonstrated they were deserved winners.

Arsenal On The Horizon

A massive week now awaits Hutter’s Monaco, as they firstly take on Arsenal in what will be a colossal Champions League clash before facing off with Reims in Ligue 1, in what looms as a fascinating seven-day stretch for the Principality club and its supporters.