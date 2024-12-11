Preview: Massive Arsenal away day awaits AS Monaco in the Champions League

Ahead of AS Monaco’s mouthwatering Champions League clash with Arsenal, exceptional defender Thilo Kehrer discussed a host of interesting topics regarding this huge encounter and more.

Set-piece prowess

The first issue covered by the man who’s played 25 times in the prestigious competition was Les Monegasques’ quality from set pieces, a strength they share with the Gunners.

“We see in many matches that set pieces can be decisive. That’s why we have to prepare them well and be focused on these situations. We are aware of what can happen, and we will try to put the right ingredients in place to annoy them,” explained the in-form stopper.

“We are preparing for the whole game, we can’t just prepare the set pieces because we don’t control how many there will be. It’s a big game to play against Arsenal in the Champions League. The excitement and motivation is there. The details will be very important and we will have to be ready.”

Arsenal test

The challenge Arsenal pose was up next on the agenda, with Kehrer well aware of what a tremendous test taking on Mikel Arteta’s superbly coached team will be.

“They are a very strong opponent, who want to dominate on the pitch in all areas. We will have to be ready and strong physically and mentally, focused on all the details. We will have to defend well, press when we can and try our luck. (The strongest opponent?) It’s difficult to say, on paper maybe. Every match is special and every team too. We are aware of the individual quality of Arsenal’s players, but also the collective quality. We are here to be brave, play our style of football and we will see what happens,” he insisted.

© AS Monaco

Pressure and mindset

His thoughts on pressure and mentality then served as another fascinating subject that was touched on, with his answer underlining the high standards coach Adi Hutter and the players set.

“The pressure comes from within this squad, and from the ambition we have. With our staff, we want to show our style of play on the pitch and hope to put in a good performance to get a good result. Of course, we are happy to already have 10 points, but we always want to do better to improve our record,” asserted the German.

© AS Monaco

“We know that Arsenal are a very strong team, especially at home. As the coach said, they are one of the best in Europe this season. We do not come with the mentality of having nothing to lose, because we always want to win, that is what motivates us. After that, it is certain that in everyone’s eyes, Arsenal are the favourites. We will try to play our game, not think too much, go there with courage and see what is possible.”

Barca takeaways

When quizzed on whether their statement victory over Barcelona gives them some extra confidence, the Monaco star offered some keen insight, stating: “The performances in general give us confidence in our ideas and our philosophy, because we have quality players. In addition, when we work collectively, we can cause difficulties for any team. For that, we have to work hard. The Barcelona match is an example of what we can do, and it is by playing collectively that individual qualities emerge.”

© AS Monaco

Constant quest for improvement

Seeing as ASM have committed some untimely errors that have proved costly this term, they’ll be keen to avoid any mistakes in this one, which is something Kehrer aptly noted.

“It was more individual situations that meant we didn’t defend well against Benfica and Marseille. The Brest match was already decided. But we analysed the situations on the individual errors that we want to correct. We highlighted them in the preparation. We must always defend carefully and collectively. I know we can do better,” reflected the 28-year-old.

Defensive mates

How well he gets along with defensive colleagues Mohammed Salisu and Wilfried Singo added a nice feel-good factor to the interview. “They are funny guys, each with their own character. Mohammed is someone very funny, communicates well and a player who also likes to express himself. Wilfried is a little calmer, reserved, but can sometimes be funny as well,” Kehrer commented.

© AS Monaco

Focus

In what will undeniably be one of Monaco’s toughest matches of the campaign, seeing how they fare will be unmissable against this truly world-class Arsenal outfit.

Having already beaten Barcelona and recorded many more wonderful wins this term, expect Hutter’s side to be chomping at the bit in their quest to triumph again against the odds.