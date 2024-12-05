Soungoutou Magassa extends AS Monaco contract until 2029

AS Monaco have announced that talented youngster Soungoutou Magassa has extended his contract for another two years with the Principality club.

Now tied to Les Monegasques until June 2029, this is a fine reward for his excellent recent performances, as the 21-year-old’s really come into his own in central midfield for Adi Hutter’s team.

Advertising

Related Reading: Talented AS Monaco youngster Soungoutou Magassa making terrific progress under Hutter’s tutelage

Having joined the famed Monaco academy back in 2018, he rose through the ranks smoothly before making his professional debut in January of 2022 in the Coupe de France against Quevilly-Rouen.

Such an asset to the side due to his intelligence, versatility, adaptability and quality in and out of his possession, the man who can operate in defence and midfield is certainly holding his own at the elite level.

© AS Monaco

Despite having a tough time against OGC Nice in the derby, it’s been impressive how he’s responded by producing some outstanding displays against the likes of Strasbourg, Bologna, Brest and Benfica, where he came off the bench to score his first ASM goal.

“In Nice, he wasn’t expected to start, but Denis got injured on his last shot during the warm-up. So it’s not easy for a young player to play in these conditions, and I made the decision to replace him at half-time,” Hutter recently stated.

“I then had a good conversation with him, he proved to me that he was a fantastic player by showing me in training and that he was capable of playing. He was very good in Bologna and Strasbourg. He was able to show the reaction of a professional player.”

ASM captain Denis Zakaria then added after the Brest victory: “Today and particularly for Soungou, I have to say congratulations because he played an incredible match. He has performed well several times, so we are very happy for him and his development. We can see that he can bring a lot to this team.”

Destined for an extremely bright future, Magassa, who notably won a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics for Thierry Henry’s France, will now be firmly focused on keeping up his momentum in his pursuit to fulfill his enormous potential following this latest milestone.