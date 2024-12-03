Spanish punchline for Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival

Prince Albert II presented the MCFF Excellence Award to Giuseppe Tornatore, winner of an Oscar and the Grand Jury award at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 21st Monte-Carlo Comedy Film Festival once again shone a spotlight on international cinema. Directed by Ezio Greggio, the event was held from 27 to 30 November 2024 at the Grimaldi Forum. The gala evening and prize-giving ceremony took place on Saturday evening, with Prince Albert II in attendance.

Advertising

Prince Albert II presenting the award to Giuseppe Tornatore © MCFF / S.Chiappalone

The Spanish film La Casa en Flames by Dani De La Orden won two awards: Best Film and the Public Jury Prize. Already a regular at the festival, this being his fourth appearance, the director won over the public and the jury, Federica Sabatini, Ricky Memphis and Andréa Ferréol, and chaired this year by French actress Anne Brochet.

Other international talents were also honoured. Canada’s Matthew Rankin took the Best Director prize for Universal Language, while Argentina’s Marcelo Subiotto won Best Actor for Puan. Britain’s Marie Benati received Best Actress for her performance in Paul & Paulette Take a Bath. The prize for Best Comedy Short went to Allégresse, directed by Gillie Cinneri.

Andréa Ferréol © MCFF / S.Chiappalone

The gala also honoured iconic figures of the seventh art. Giuseppe Tornatore, director of the legendary Cinema Paradiso, received the Prix d’Excellence from the Sovereign, while Andréa Ferréol, Marco Ferreri’s muse, was honoured for a career spanning 50 years. Salvatore Esposito, known for his role in Gomorra, and Federica Sabatini, a revelation in Suburra, also received awards.

19th Monaco Charity Film Festival: Cinema with a heart