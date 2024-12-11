Ukraine takes gold at 29th Monaco International Judo Tournament

A resounding victory for Vitalii Dubrova's men, who came out on top in the keenly contested competition © Kick Off Production

Ukraine did what they set out to achieve at the 29th Monaco International Judo Tournament, finally winning the coveted gold medal on Sunday 8 December at the Salle Gaston Médecin. After a silver medal in 2022 and a bronze in 2023, the Ukrainian federation was added to the list of event winners, defeating Judo Nice Métropole in the final (5-2).

The final line-up looked like a repeat of the group stage. In their first match of the day, Nice had stunned the Ukrainians with a 4-3 win. But the Ukrainian team stood firm in the final and got its revenge. Dilshot Khalmatov, runner-up at the 2023 European Championships, put in an impressive display in the -60kg class, beating Yoan Roussel by Ippon.

Advertising

He was followed by Nykta Holobrodko, who beat Driss Masson, then Maxime Gobert, who had moved up to the -73kg category and chalked up a victory over Saïd-Magomed Khalidov. The final touch came from Vladyslav Kolobov, who beat France’s new -81kg champion Luca Otmane to secure victory for Ukraine.

To round off the Monegasque tournament in style, Tizie Gnamien and Tanou Keita took part in a spectacular final, with Gnamien winning after an epic bout in the -90kg class and Keita awarded a sensational Ippon over Anton Savytskiy (-100kg), winner of the Zagreb Grand Prix.

Champion Gévrise Emane honoured

The 2024 edition was honoured by the presence of French judoka Gévrise Emane, three-time world champion, five-time European champion and bronze medallist at the London Olympic Games, who received a standing ovation from the Monegasque crowd.

The former judoka also attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the French and Monegasque Judo Federations, making the collaboration between the two institutions official. The ceremony added a symbolic touch to the 50th anniversary of the Monegasque Judo Federation.

After being knocked out in the semi-final by Judo Nice Métropole, the Spanish team bounced back to beat Belgium and take the bronze. Their team, which boasted a number of young talents, including Iñaki Baztan in the -81kg class, ended the day on a high note, in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

Monaco also deserves credit

Jacques Pastor, representing Monaco Town Council, and Yvette Lambin-Berti, Secretary of State representing Prince Albert II, presented the awards to the athletes, witnessed by young athletes from the Judo Club de Monaco.

Although they were beaten, the local teams put on a great show, especially talented young competitors such as Enzo Toriti (-73kg) and Lucas Berthezene (+100kg), with superb performances against Venelles, Spain and ACBB.

The Monegasque Judo Federation can’t wait to organise next year’s anniversary edition, the 30th Monaco International Judo Tournament, an event that already promises to be memorable for athletes and fans alike.

Photo credits: Kick Off Production.

Prince Albert II campaigns for peace alongside Peace and Sport champions