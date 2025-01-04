Preview: AS Monaco ready for Trophee des Champions clash with PSG

Ahead of AS Monaco’s huge Trophee des Champions clash against Paris Saint-Germain in Qatar, Adi Hutter shared his thoughts on a host of topics.

Hutter extends

Having just extended his ASM contract to 2027, this is a brilliant place to start, as the Austrian manager looks to build on his impressive body of work since joining in July of 2023.

“I am very happy and very proud to continue my adventure with this magnificent club! I am very happy to work with my team. I would like to thank our President, but also our General Manager, Thiago Scuro, for their trust, both as a person and as a coach. Congratulations also to my assistants, who are by my side every day. I really enjoy myself here, so I am very happy to commit to two more years with AS Monaco,” he explained.

PSG test

The colossal challenge PSG pose was next on the agenda, with the Austrian tactician giving his take on his mighty opponents, who ASM recently lost to in December despite putting in an accomplished performance.

“Tomorrow, we play a final against the Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint-Germain. We are looking forward to playing this match here in Qatar. On the preparation, we will not do a tactical session today, given that it is open to the press. But we have already worked on some things in Monaco and we still have a last training session tomorrow morning to make the final adjustments,” insisted the 54-year-old.

“It’s a very important match for AS Monaco, which is being played tomorrow against Paris Saint-Germain, to go for a title at the end. Three weeks ago, we already played against them and wanted to win, but we were unlucky. If we had been lucky, we could have drawn or even won. Tomorrow is another match, it’s a final, and we are here to win a trophy. We know that we have to play a perfect match to win against PSG, who have great qualities. But we also have some and are capable of winning.”

Midfield battle

The subject of how crucial the midfield battle will be was then touched on by Hutter, where his insights made for excellent reading as usual. “Everyone knows that the Paris Saint-Germain midfield is one of the best in Europe, including Fabian Ruiz who won the Euros with Spain, in addition to being one of the best players of the tournament. But also [the likes of] Vitinha and Joao Neves [add to their quality],” stated Hutter.

“We have a different approach, but when we play intense, courageous football, we are capable of doing very good things. We will have to seize our opportunities and be good with and without the ball. But obviously this sector of play can be decisive in tomorrow’s match.”

Taka and Golo

What incredible assets to the club Takumi Minamino and Aleksandr Golovin are were the final talking points, as Hutter was full of praise for the dynamic duo.

“The big difference between last season [for Minamino] and this season is indeed the number of goals scored. But he still creates big chances and could have scored six or seven goals already. He really has great qualities, which is very important for our game. We are very lucky to have him, he fits our philosophy perfectly. Not to mention, it is a blessing to have such an experienced player. He will be able to score more in the second half of the season for AS Monaco, I am sure of that,” Hutter told the media.

“Golovin is one of our most experienced players, he has been here for more than six years at AS Monaco. He recently extended his contract, like me, and can play in several positions – as a playmaker, winger or even lower in midfield. So he is an asset for us.”

Showtime

Looking to kick off their 2025 in fine style on this grand stage, all of Monaco’s attention will be geared towards reigning supreme to take home this coveted piece of silverware in what looms as a fascinating encounter between two heavyweights of French football.