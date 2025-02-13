Bacon Foundation presents awards at Louvre in continued commitment to culture

Majid Boustany is one of the foremost patrons of the Louvre museum and its École © Nicolas Bousser

Two prizes were awarded for the first edition of the Majid Boustany scholarship and the Denon prize.

“Bacon, the most ardent Francophile among the British painters, had made France his adopted country, and had a special affection for Paris and above all for the Louvre Museum…” This is how Majid Boustany, President of the Bacon Foundation in Monaco, began the official awards ceremony he instigated.

Created in 2020 as part of the Louvre Museum Endowment Fund, the Majid Boustany Fund aims to reward research in art history, archaeology or museum studies on a theme concerning the Louvre, from any period or geographical area. And for the first time, it financed the Majid Boustany research grant, which supports doctoral and post-doctoral research, as well as the Denon prize, aimed at the publication of a doctoral thesis under the supervision of the Éditions du Louvre staff.

For the Majid Boustany research grant, Léa Tichit was selected to receive €10,000 to help her carry out post-doctoral research entitled “Collecting and exhibiting architecture at the Louvre Museum (1793-1989)”.

Sarah Piram, winner of the Denon Prize, was awarded a cheque for €12,000 to finance the publication of her doctoral thesis entitled “Conscience patrimoniale et création architecturale en Iran : autour de la figure d’André Godard (1881- 1965)”, “(“Heritage awareness and architectural creation in Iran: the role of André Godard (1881-1965)” carried out at the University of Paris Nanterre.