En route to Grand Prix: annual roadworks have begun

Started on February 26, the customary asphalt resurfacing campaign will disrupt traffic for a few weeks in the Principality.

With the Monaco E-Prix on the weekend of 3 May and the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Monaco Grand Prix from Thursday 22 to Sunday 25 May 2025: the Principality’s legendary motor races will soon be back. And that means it’s time for roadworks, to make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

As every year, part of the road surface for the track and other parts of the town will be relaid ahead of the events. The work is carried out by the Urban Development Department, and aimed at ensuring optimum maintenance of the road network for the upcoming races.

Work schedule

No need to fret, the work will have little real impact for residents. To minimise traffic disruption, the work will take place only at night, between 8pm and 6am, until 13 March. Here is the ‘when and where’:

Darse Sud: Wednesday 26 February

Boulevard Albert Ier – Stand entrance/exit area: Monday 3 March and Thursday 6 March

Noghès bend sector: Wednesday 26 February

Avenue Saint Charles: Thursday 27 February

Avenue d’Ostende: Monday 3 and Tuesday 4 March

Boulevard Albert Ier – Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 March

Avenue Hector Otto: Thursday 6 March

Boulevard d’Italie: Monday 10 through Thursday 13 March

Avenue des Spélugues :Wednesday 12 March

The bus routes affected by the works will be diverted from 8 pm to 6 am, with details made available to users ahead of time on the CAM website. Emergency services and police will have access to all site areas should the need arise.

As well as keeping local residents fully informed, special attention will be paid to users of private and public car parks and to business customers. Road signage will be modified as appropriate, and any changes for pedestrians will be clearly indicated.

For more information, contact the public works department: amenagement@gouv.mc.

