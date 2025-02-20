Tatiana Casiraghi in rare photo shoot with daughter for her ethical brand

Photos from the new campaign were posted on the brand’s social media. Let’s take a look!

Rarely seen in front of the cameras, the wife of Princess Caroline’s eldest son made an exception for a new campaign by her ethical fashion brand, Muzungu Sisters. Set up in 2011 with business partner Dana Alikhani, it promotes the unique skills of indigenous craftspeople by marketing handmade clothing.

The Colombian-born American agreed to pose with her daughter India, who will soon turn 10.

They are pictured hand in hand, wearing dresses printed with a vibrant ‘Bengal Tiger’ pattern. The design is said to be “inspired by our ancestors’ close relationship with nature and the way they lived in harmony with the seasons and wildlife,” according to the caption on the Instagram post.

Andrea Casiraghi’s half-sister, Alexandra de Hanover, couldn’t resist commenting on the adorable photo: “India supermodel !!!!!!!”

Who is Tatiana Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law for 10 years?

This isn’t the first time Tatiana and India Casiraghi have posed together… Mother and daughter were also models in 2022, at the launch of Muzungu Sisters’ first ‘Kids’ collection. What a pretty pair!