Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Tatiana Casiraghi in rare photo shoot with daughter for her ethical brand

By Agathe Chéreau
Published on 20 February 2025
1 minute read
tatiana-casiraghi
Tatiana Santo Domingo married Andrea Casiraghi in 2013. © Prince's Palace of Monaco
By Agathe Chéreau
- 20 February 2025
1 minute read

Photos from the new campaign were posted on the brand’s social media. Let’s take a look!

Rarely seen in front of the cameras, the wife of Princess Caroline’s eldest son made an exception for a new campaign by her ethical fashion brand, Muzungu Sisters. Set up in 2011 with business partner Dana Alikhani, it promotes the unique skills of indigenous craftspeople by marketing handmade clothing.

Advertising

The Colombian-born American agreed to pose with her daughter India, who will soon turn 10.

They are pictured hand in hand, wearing dresses printed with a vibrant ‘Bengal Tiger’ pattern. The design is said to be “inspired by our ancestors’ close relationship with nature and the way they lived in harmony with the seasons and wildlife,” according to the caption on the Instagram post.

Andrea Casiraghi’s half-sister, Alexandra de Hanover, couldn’t resist commenting on the adorable photo: “India supermodel !!!!!!!”

Who is Tatiana Casiraghi, Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law for 10 years?

This isn’t the first time Tatiana and India Casiraghi have posed together… Mother and daughter were also models in 2022, at the launch of Muzungu Sisters’ first ‘Kids’ collection. What a pretty pair!