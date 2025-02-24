Metropaw: luxury shopping of four-legged variety

In a surprising and bold move, the Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo is set to transform its stylish spaces into a puppy paradise on 26 and 27 February.

METROPAW, an exclusive event in the Principality, promises a blend of luxury and animal welfare, offering Monaco’s most loyal residents – and their human companions – a one-of-a-kind experience.

Prestige puppy pampering

The event programme, which runs from 3pm to 6pm over two days, is both varied and sophisticated. On the first floor, the more playful pups will have a ball pit, while a photo booth will be available for canine close-ups.

Is Fido a follower of fashion? You can pooch-ase a superb selection of cashmere accessories and clothing specially designed for our four-legged friends.

The ground floor will be transformed into a veritable canine spa, with osteopaths and massage therapists providing expert care. Owners will also be able to call on expert advice from specialists in animal behaviour and nutrition, while an illustrator will capture the essence of their dapper doggo in personalised portraits.

In keeping with Monaco’s philanthropic spirit, the event will also welcome the SPA de Monaco, Un Brin de Chance and Rokethon charities, reminding us that true luxury is also about being able to care for those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

The Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo has managed to marry the elegance for which it is renowned with a cause that is dear to the hearts of many Monegasques, proving once again that luxury can – and should – go paw in paw with compassion and social responsibility.

Practical information

METROPAW at Metropole Shopping Monte-Carlo

26 and 27 February 2025

From 3pm to 6pm

Free admission for all