Prince Albert II poses with Donald Trump at Super Bowl

Prince Albert II attended the 59th Super Bowl in the United States © Monaco Embassy in Washington

Prince Albert II attended the eagerly anticipated Super Bowl final at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, one of the year’s sporting highlights.

The Sovereign met the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, while he was there on February 9.

It was in a festive atmosphere at the final that Prince Albert II had a conversation with Donald Trump, the US’ 47th President since his official inauguration on 20 January this year.

A picture of the meeting was published on the Facebook page of Monaco’s Embassy in Washington. It shows Prince Albert II smiling next to Trump and Mike Powers, an American-born Monegasque.

The caption reads “H.S.H. Prince Albert II of #Monaco and President Donald Trump @potus catch up during Super Bowl week, celebrating their shared love for sports and camaraderie!”

The Philadelphia Eagles won the 59th Super Bowl, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22, their third finals defeat in a row, on a memorable evening.

Donald Trump is the first US President to attend a Super Bowl, appearing briefly on the pitch before making his way to his box along with his daughter Ivanka and son Eric.

