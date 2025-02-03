“We stand in solidarity” – Prince Albert reacts to recent mid-air collision in Washington DC

Prince Albert II contacted Donald Trump through an official dispatch on 31 January.

Following the collision between an American Airlines aircraft and a military helicopter over Washington DC, killing 64 people, Prince Albert II wrote to the President of the United States, Donald J Trump. In his letter he expresses his deep sadness and shock on hearing of the terrible catastrophe.

Advertising

“It is with profound sadness that I have learned of the tragic plane accident along the Potomac Riverbank,” began the Prince, adding: “On behalf of the people of Monaco, I wish to express our deepest condolences to you, the families of the victims, and all those affected by this devastating event.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States as you navigate this profound loss.

May you find strength and comfort in the support of those around you.

Please be assured, Mr. President, of our heartfelt sympathy.”

Prince Albert II had previously expressed his support during January’s fires in Los Angeles, and to Donald Trump following his narrow escape from an assassination attempt.

Prince Albert II reacts quickly to California fires