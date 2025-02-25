Why Monaco isn’t taking part in Eurovision 2025

Monaco has been represented a total of 24 times at the Eurovision Song Contest © федя Кузнецов via Wikipedia

Monaco decided to leave the competition in 2007 and will not be back in 2025. Here’s why.

It’s Eurovision time soon! The 2025 edition of the competition will be held on 13, 15 and 17 May 2025 at the Halle Saint-Jacques in Basel, Switzerland. The candidates include some forty European countries, but once again Monaco will not be taking part.

The reason is technical, human and logistical, and dates back several years to when Monaco last took part in the competition in 2006. The national broadcaster TMC was responsible for Monaco’s participation at the time, but it then merged with French broadcaster TF1 and ceased to be a member of the EBU (European Broadcasting Union).

Despite the creation in 2023 of TVMONACO, an active member of the EBU and therefore eligible to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest, the Principality gave up on the idea of taking part in the event.

Monaco’s past participations

Monaco won the Eurovision Song Contest only once, in 1971, thanks to the French singer Séverine, who performed Un banc, un arbre, une rue.

Monaco also finished second in 1962, and third in 1960, 1964 and 1976. Conversely, it also came last twice, in 1959 and 1966, scoring the dreaded ‘nul point’, no points at all, in 1966.

Jacques Pills, Minouche Barelli, Michèle Torr and Françoise Hardy are just some of the names who have flown Monaco’s Eurovision flag.

This year, a Monegasque resident is in the running to represent Sweden at Eurovision: Victoria Silvstedt. If she qualifies for the competition, it will be with the song Love it! written by Jimmy Jansson and Thomas Gson.

3 fun facts about Monaco and Eurovision