CANNES en VOIX: Croisette set for musical Easter weekend

A melodious weekend is in store for those who love super voices, as vocal talent and generosity come together on the prestigious Croisette in Cannes.

A 7th-art charity event

On Friday 18 April 2025 at 8pm, the Espace Miramar will be the venue for “Cinéma Story,” a charity concert organised in support of the Enfants Cancer Santé non-profit. Classic Crossover soprano Vanina Aronica, backed by talented professional artists, will take the audience on an audio-visual musical journey through famous film scores. The founder of The Golden Voices Music Awards will be lending her talent to a good cause in the show called “Vanina & Friends.”

A major international competition

On Saturday 19 April at 2pm, it’s competition time with the annual final of The Golden Voices Music Awards. Shortlisted finalists, representing 15 nationalities, will perform in front of a jury made up of leading professionals from the music industry. A unique opportunity to discover up-and-coming international singing stars.

A professional springboard for amateur singers

“The Champions Show”: the vocal high point

The day will end ‘on a high note’ at 8pm with the official 2025 Awards ceremony, followed by the exclusive ‘Champions Show’ concert. The show will include the three winners from this year as well as some from previous editions, including the Monaco Team, in an exclusive performance organised by The Golden Voices Stars Concerts.

These three major events are being organised in partnership with Cannes Town Hall, Cannes Radio, Lérins TV, the Cannes Beverly Hills Twinning Committee and MIMA Club Monaco.

Tickets are available from HelloAsso (for the concert on 18 April and The Golden Voices Music Awards on 19 April) and at the Espace Miramar (self-placement) or online. For more information, call +33-06 34 61 17 64 or email contact@thegoldenvoicesmusicawards.com or mimaclub.monaco@gmail.com.