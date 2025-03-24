Formula 1: Ferrari explains historic double disqualification at Chinese Grand Prix

44 HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, 16 LECLERC Charles (mco), Scuderia Ferrari SF-25, action during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025, 2nd round of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship from March 21 to 23, 2025 on the Shanghai International Circuit, in Shanghai, China - Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI

For the first time in its history, Scuderia Ferrari has had both its cars disqualified in the same Grand Prix. What looked to be a promising weekend in Shanghai after Lewis Hamilton’s sprint victory, turned into a nightmare for the Italian team.

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, initially ranked fifth and sixth after Sunday’s race, were both excluded following FIA technical checks. Remarkably, the two SF-25s had different issues: Leclerc’s car weighed 799kg, one kilo under the regulatory minimum weight of 800kg, while Hamilton’s rearward skid wear was found to be 0.5mm below the 9mm limit.

“Following the FIA post-race scrutineering both our cars were found not to conform to the regulations for different reasons,” said Scuderia Ferrari in its press release. “Charles was on a one-stop strategy today and this meant his tyre wear was very high, causing the car to be underweight. With regard to Lewis’ skid wear, we misjudged the consumption by a small margin.”

The Italian team stated that there was “no intention to gain any advantage” and vowed to “learn from what happened.” The double disqualification is particularly damaging as it drops Ferrari to 5th in the constructors’ championship, 61 points behind McLaren, 18 of which were lost on Sunday.

Leclerc’s disqualification for being underweight came despite a new front wing, the original having been damaged during the race. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) was also disqualified for the same reason.

The disastrous result cast gloom over Ferrari’s weekend, despite Hamilton’s encouraging victory in Saturday’s sprint race. “Getting my first Sprint pole and then win in a Ferrari was such a special feeling. The car felt strong and we managed to bring everything together to cross the line first and bring home some good points for the team. The reaction from the crowd was just incredible.” he said after his victory.

