AS Monaco : ‘Rencontres ÜNSEME’ continues growth with AS Roquebrune-Cap-Martin

AS Roquebrune-Cap-Martin enjoyed a day at La Diagonale, as part of the ÜNSEME programme launched by AS Monaco to reinforce its ties with partner clubs in the region.

On 1 April, it was AS Roquebrune-Cap-Martin’s turn, with management and instructors visiting La Diagonale, the Monegasque club’s training centre. This visit is a continuation of the “Rencontres ÜNSEME “, an initiative that has the backing of club President Dmitry Rybolovlev, and whose aim is to consolidate relations between AS Monaco and its partner clubs.

Advertising

The day began with a comprehensive presentation of the Academy by Sébastien Muet, its director, and Mathieu Lacan, his deputy. Participants were then given a guided tour of the facilities. They were then treated to a chance to watch a U17 training session at the Stade Prince Héréditaire Jacques in Beausoleil.

“We couldn’t have wished for more for a club like ours. I’m really pleased. I’m moved and happy,” said ASRCM chairman Grégory Gottardo, clearly touched by the experience.

𝗟’𝗔𝗦 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗰𝗼 𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗨̈𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘 🤝



Ce lundi, l’AS Monaco a lancé les Rencontres ÜNSEME en présence de Thiago Scuro. Une initiative encouragée par le Président Rybolovlev, afin de renforcer les liens entre les Rouge & Blanc et ses clubs… pic.twitter.com/mvgxUJe9vY Advertising » January 16, 2025

A programme that is gaining momentum

Launched in 2023, the ÜNSEME programme, which means “Together” in Monegasque, reflects the Princely Club’s desire to reinforce its local roots. “It’s our desire, the President’s desire, and that of the club’s management, to bring people together,” said Sébastien Muet.

After US Cap-d’Ail in March, it was AS Roquebrune-Cap-Martin’s turn to benefit from the immersive programme, an opportunity for real dialogue between the club’s coaches and the technical staff at the Monegasque Academy.

Sharing expertise so everyone can benefit

The day concluded with an in-depth discussion between the delegation from Roquebrune and the U17 coaching staff. Sébastien Muet, fitness trainer Maxime Mercier and coach Manu Dos Santos answered questions about the training they had observed and shared their approach to developing young talent.

“As enthusiasts, we speak the same language,” said Sébastien Muet, perfectly illustrating the spirit of these meetings: bringing people together through a shared passion for football.

AS Monaco, a winning image that has captured France’s heart

The initiative is part of a broader framework that also includes the ÜNSEME Cup, a tournament for young people from the partner municipalities, where Ventimiglia knocked Cap-d’Ail of its throne in a thrilling final at the latest edition.