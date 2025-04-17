Green education: Monaco reinvents ecological learning in its schools

Olivier Wenden, Vice-President and Managing Director of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education, Youth and Sport and Jessica Sbaraglia, Founder of Terrae © Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation

The Principality is pursuing its pioneering commitment to sustainable food education, turning its schools into living laboratories for environmental awareness.

On Wednesday 16 April, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the Department of Education and Terrae officially renewed their partnership to promote a healthy and sustainable diet for Monegasque schoolchildren. Launched in 2020, the programme has already covered six schools in the Principality, providing the children with a practical and fun approach to ecological issues.

Advertising

Urban vegetable gardens as educational tools

At the core of the initiative are nine educational vegetable gardens in the schools, and a mini urban farm at the foot of the Tour Odéon. These green spaces become open-air classrooms where almost 1,500 children a year learn about the cycle of the seasons, the importance of insects and the secrets of urban agriculture.

Eco-responsible financing

Monaco Telecom, a loyal partner since 2021, is continuing to support the project with a donation of 10,658 euros a sum they receive from clients who request printed (paper) invoices. “Since 2019, over 76,000 euros have been donated to the Prince Albert II Foundation,” says Corinne Pirinoli, the telecoms operator’s Human Resources Director.

AS Monaco commits to biodiversity with “Les Ruches Rouges & Blanches”

Awareness and respect

For Jean-Philippe Vinci, Director of National Education, the project “reinvents the city and teaching methods,” as pupils learn “contact with nature, the seasons and patience.” Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of Terrae, describes it as a “real-world experience that awakens curiosity, sharpens observational skills and develops taste” in children.

In a Principality that is firmly focused on sustainable innovation, the partnership perfectly illustrates the Foundation’s Vice-President Olivier Wenden’s vision: “to rediscover the cycle of the seasons and learn how to work the land” to “reconnect with core values” and “build a sustainable future.”