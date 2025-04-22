Inclusiveness in the kitchen: A charity evening in support of chef Jérémy Biasiol

Marius will be hosting a charity event in support of chef Biasiol on Wednesday 23 April from 7.30pm. A number of leading figures from the world of gastronomy will be in attendance. ©LeaGil / Marius

Monegasque gastronomy enthusiasts and professionals are getting together for an event on 23 April in support of chef Jérémy Biasiol as he prepares to take part in the Meilleur Ouvrier de France competition.

The Grand Cordon d’Or de la Cuisine Française, Monaco Goût et Saveurs and the Marius restaurant have pulled out all the stops to support Alain Ducasse’s former disciple at the Louis XV, Jérémy Biasiol. On 23 April, at a charity cocktail party, chef Sébastien Sanjou’s kitchens will welcome the cream of Monegasque chefs, Meilleurs ouvriers de France (MOFs), celebrities and non-profit organisations. The aim is “To support Jérémy’s ambition to become the first disabled Meilleur Ouvrier de France,” explains Gilles Brunner, president of the Grand Cordon d’Or de la Cuisine Française.

After suffering a stroke at the age of 39 in 2019, and despite his strong will and lengthy physiotherapy treatment, the Michelin-starred chef was left with significant physical damage to the left side of his body. This has forced him to modify his cooking techniques and use special equipment in preparation for the competition. “Taking part in the MOF competition is an incredibly intense challenge even for a chef who is not disabled. It can mean up to 18 hours of training every day,” says Nicolas Navarro, executive chef at Le Marius.

Over and above the costs involved in terms of administration, preparation and a special structure, Frédéric Ramos, vice-president of the Monaco Goût et Saveurs association, hails Jérémy Biasiol’s determination and commitment to inclusion and disability: “The restaurant business is a very demanding profession where the spirit of community is paramount. This ‘little something extra’ is an opportunity for all of us to forge strong bonds and see disability in a different light.”