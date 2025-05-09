2025 Environmental Photography Prize winners announced

Polychaete worms play a crucial role in maintaining the circulation of oxygen in the upper layers of marine sediments, an essential action that enables an entire ecosystem to thrive beneath the substrate. © Angel Fitor - winner of the 2025 Environmental Photography Award

The fifth edition of the Monegasque competition showcases the work of Angel Fitor and raises awareness of environmental issues through some exceptional shots.

The winners of the 2025 Environmental Photography Prize, organised by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, have just been announced. This year, Spanish photographer Angel Fitor took top honours with his striking image, Unseen Unsung Heroes, which shows sea worms expelling sand from their burrows.

The photograph, which is the result of two months’ work and twenty five-hour dives, also won in the ‘Marine Worlds’ category. “The image portrays the silent actions of humble creatures that nonetheless have a pivotal influence on the entire Mediterranean marine ecosystem — an ecosystem upon which we, in turn, depend,” says Angel Fitor.

The photographer and marine biologist also won in a second category with “Training Day” , a touching image of a baby loggerhead turtle in a recovery centre in Spain. Two more of his images were shortlisted in the ‘Ocean Worlds’ category: Night Stalker and Beauty Languages.

Training day © Angel Fitor

Angel Fitor is no stranger to winning major photographic awards, having been honoured for his work by the prestigious World Press Photo, Wildlife Photographer of the Year, American Photography and Sony World Photography.

Seven photo prizes celebrating biodiversity

The competition, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, is organised into five themes, each with its own winners, whose works are listed below: Polar Wonders: won by Galice Hoarau with ‘Jellyfish and Iceberg’ © Galice Hoarau In the Heart of the Forest Prize: awarded to Iacopo Nerozzi for ‘Clash of Kings’ © Iacopo Nerozzi Humanity versus Nature Prize: won by Amy Jones with ‘Breeding Machine’ © Amy Jones

Two additional prizes were awarded: the Public Award went to Fernando Faciole for After the Flames, Hope, while Bambang Wirawan won the Students’ Choice for Forest Guard.

© Bambang Wirawan

© Fernando Faciole

A prestigious jury chaired by Ami Vitale

The jury for the 2025 edition was chaired by National Geographic photographer Ami Vitale. “Photography plays a critical role in highlighting the interconnectedness of individual well-being and environmental health,” says the documentary maker. “My hope is that these images and stories motivate more of us to transition from passive observation to active advocacy for our planet.” She was accompanied by renowned professionals such as Emanuele Biggi, Aaron Gekoski, Tom Gilks, Ralph Pace, Audun Rikardsen and Jaime Rojo. The competition was directed by Sergio Pitamitz, wildlife photographer with National Geographic Expeditions.

A travelling exhibition to raise public awareness

The 36 shortlisted photographs, including the 7 winning images, will be exhibited on the Larvotto Promenade in Monaco from 3 June to 31 July 2025, before heading abroad. A book containing the works will also be published by Skira Paris.

As Olivier Wenden, Vice-Chairman of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, points out, the prize enables “the voice of the living world to be heard and speaks directly to the heart of the public.” Through these images, the Foundation is pursuing its commitment to raising environmental awareness as part of its “Green Shift” initiative.

Professional and amateur photographers may care to make a note already of competition dates the 2026 edition, from 2 September to 2 November 2025 on the official website.