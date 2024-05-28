Green Shift Festival, back for a second edition

The event runs from June 5 to 7, 2024, with different activities that foster meeting new people.

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has made the second edition of the Green Shift Festival official and the event is just around the corner! The festival will begin every evening at 6pm on Place Anne-Marie Campora, on the Promenade du Larvotto in Monaco.

After the success of the 2023 edition, Olivier Wenden,the Foundation’s Vice President and CEO, restated the organisation’s commitment to promoting events that combine science, art and culture: “By encouraging new ecological narratives, we can transform the way we view and interact with our world.”

Prince Albert II Foundation commits to Mediterranean Sea

The festival’s programme focuses on three main themes: (re)Connecting with the living world, Imaginings of the sea, and Ecology and Pop culture. These themes will talk about philosophy, maritime artistic inspirations and the links between ecology and pop culture.

The evening events, from 7 to 8.30 pm, will feature discussions with the speakers, followed by meetings and signings. Beforehand, from 6 pm, Happy Hours will showcase local ecological initiatives, with catering provided by the Sexy Tacos restaurant.

You can also take part in meditation activities on certain mornings as well as many other different activities. One of the highlights will be Laure Prouvost’s choral parade on 5 June, with songs performed by children from Monaco and Molenbeek, Belgium.

With its redesigned stage and fuller programme, the Green Shift Festival promises new ecological perspectives and as much if not more of a festive atmosphere as last year!

Practical details

When: June 5 to 7, 2024

Happy Hour from 6pm to 7pm – Evening events from 7pm to 8.30 pm

Where: Promenade du Larvotto, Place Anne-Marie Campora (Rose des Vents).

Website: www.thegreenshiftinitiative.org