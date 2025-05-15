Monaco's Best
In brief

Alter x Pool Position: Pauline Ducruet reinvents mother Princess Stéphanie's fashion legacy

By Anaïs Riu
Published on 15 May 2025
1 minute read
The Monegasque designer is launching a swimwear collection inspired by the iconic brand Princess Stéphanie created in the 1980s © Pauline Ducruet / Alter Designs Instagram
By Anaïs Riu
- 15 May 2025
1 minute read

Pauline Ducruet, founder of the Alter Designs brand, has just unveiled her new capsule swimwear collection. Presented on Instagram on Saturday 10 May, the line is directly inspired by Pool Position, the iconic label launched in 1985 by her mother, Princess Stéphanie of Monaco.

“A bold, sun-drenched tribute to the 80s” is how Pauline describes the collection. It has a distinctly retro aesthetic, capturing the spirit of the 80s with a contemporary twist.

Shot on celluloid at the legendary Monte-Carlo Beach Club, the campaign perfectly captures the sunny atmosphere and relaxed elegance of the Riviera. And the strong point of the line: it is 100% Made in Monaco, a rare local investment in today’s fashion industry.



Princess Stéphanie models for her daughter Pauline Ducruet’s new collection

A cross-generational vision

Designed to be inclusive and versatile, the range features articles for different body shapes and occasions, to be worn on the beach or in town.

Last year, Pauline Ducruet had already featured her family in a campaign for Alter, from her grandmother to her little sister. “I didn’t want to do a brand in my own name, I wanted to exist as a designer, so I decided to include my family and Monaco in my own way,” she told media outlet S-Quive“We’re trying to appeal to as many people and generations as possible by creating adaptable articles.”

With this new collection, the Monegasque designer continues to assert her artistic identity while paying tribute to her family heritage, creating a bridge between her mother’s bold creativity and her own vision of contemporary fashion.

