Monaco's Best
Monaco Tribune Directory - CelebritiesCelebrities
Monaco Tribune Directory - CultureCulture
Monaco Tribune Directory - EventsEvents
Monaco Tribune Directory - Going OutGoing Out
Monaco Tribune Directory - Local InfoLocal Info
Monaco Tribune Directory - Sports InfrastructuresSports Infrastructures
Monaco Tribune Directory - TourismTourism
Monaco Tribune Directory - World About MonacoWorld About Monaco
Videos Podcasts
Monaco Tribune logo / Link to homepage
Advertising »
In brief

Princess Stéphanie models for her daughter Pauline Ducruet’s new collection

By Théo Briand
Published on 27 May 2024
1 minute read
alter-designs-pauline-ducruet-princesse-stephanie-famille
The family posing to present Pauline Ducruet’s new summer collection © Alter Designs/ Instagram 
By Théo Briand
- 27 May 2024
1 minute read

Alter Designs pulled off a great marketing coup involving part of the Princely Family.

Coinciding with the Grand Prix, Pauline Ducruet’s unisex clothing brand, Alter Designs, has just published a video campaign featuring her family and especially her mother, Princess Stéphanie. 

Advertising

Pauline Ducruet has gone all out For her new “Summer Club” collection, and decided to have her family model the garments.

Advertising »

Shot at the Méridien Beach Plaza, you can spot among others in the short video: Princess Stéphanie dressed in several outfits, Daniel Ducruet, Pauline’s father, her brothers and sisters, her grandmother and her cousin. 

Pauline Ducruet (Alter Designs): “It’s about breaking down barriers and providing a wardrobe for everyone”

A pop-up store was opened at the Hôtel de Paris to celebrate the arrival of summer and the new collection. You can see the «Summer Club collection» at the iconic hotel in Monte-Carlo, as well as at the Métropole Shopping centre.

Advertising »