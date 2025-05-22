Casino de Monte-Carlo car park modernisation

Access to the Casino car park will be modified from 26 May to 9 June to allow for infrastructure improvements.

Monaco Parkings announced the start of a project to modernise access to the Casino car park, scheduled to run from 26 May to 9 June 2025. The aim is to improve how the entrances and exits function near the Place du Casino.

The work, scheduled to take place daily between 8am and 6pm, will require temporary closure of the accesses on the Café de Paris side between those times. The aim is to streamline traffic in this strategic district of the Principality.

Alternative access

During the works, users will be able to enter and leave the car park via the Boulingrins access points. This alternative solution means access to the parking service can continue without major inconvenience.

Outside site hours, all access points to the car park will be open, with normal traffic flow for customers, particularly in the evenings and at weekends.

The work reflects Monaco Parkings’ commitment to modernising its infrastructure in order to offer an optimum service for all users. The aim is to improve accessibility and ease of use.