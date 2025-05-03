From graffiti to glamour: British developer takes on Monaco’s super-property challenge

The Principality recorded more than €3 billion in property transactions in 2023 © Tour Odéon

An audacious British property developer is transforming Monaco’s real estate landscape, turning a dilapidated penthouse into a multi-million-euro masterpiece—all while racing against the clock to debut before the Grand Prix.

Channel 4’s captivating new lifestyle series “Building Monaco’s Superhomes” invites viewers into the high-stakes world of luxury property development in the world’s most exclusive postal code. The show follows maverick British developer Guy Phoenix as he tackles the ultimate challenge: converting a graffiti-marked, outdated duplex penthouse into an opulent residence worthy of Monaco’s elite.

Despite the property’s tired aesthetics and lack of parking, Phoenix was captivated by its potential—particularly the terrace overlooking Port Hercule and the iconic F1 racetrack. “In Monaco, what people want is space, but the most important thing from my research, it’s all about the location and the view,” Phoenix explains in the premiere.

Against all odds

The series documents Phoenix’s ambitious three-month timeline to complete the transformation before the Monaco Grand Prix. As costs spiral beyond his £2 million renovation budget, Phoenix takes drastic measures—remortgaging homes and selling his sports car to keep the project afloat. All while navigating French building regulations, language barriers, and the watchful eye of Monaco’s Princely Family, according to the series’ producers.

With his reputation on the line and only a small team of trusted craftsmen, the stakes couldn’t be higher for this £22 million gamble in the most expensive real estate market on earth.

“Building Monaco’s Superhomes” airs Wednesdays on Channel 4, with episodes available for streaming on the channel’s website.