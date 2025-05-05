Lucia Cannes: A year of celebrating life on the Croisette

In just one year, Lucia Cannes has become a must-visit address on the Croisette, embodying the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group’s vibrant spirit and life-affirming philosophy.

We had the privilege of meeting Lucia Penrod, co-founder of the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, at the opening of Lucia Cannes in March 2024. At the time, we were struck by her positive attitude and life view, which is infused with gratitude. ‘Wake up in the morning, say your blessing, you’re alive and well, and make a conscious decision that today we are going to celebrate life,” she told us, summing up the essence of the new adventure. She believes making people happy is a real vocation: “As soon as I open my door, I make sure it’s contagious. So when our staff come to work, they know that their job is to make people happy.”

The founding values are the team’s DNA

One year on, we caught up with Coralie Cruzel, general manager at Lucia Cannes, and Cécilia Véziès, marketing coordinator, to take stock of their first year. Coralie, who has come up through the group’s ranks over the last 13 years, sums up the inaugural year in three words: “Difficult, intense, but successful.” Her attachment to the group is easily explained: “They value us as individuals, and we want to share those values.”

Nikki Beach’s DNA naturally influenced Lucia’s identity. “There’s joy, colours, sunshine. Celebrating life,” says Coralie. “We’re trying to step outside the box a little, to give people the impression of being somewhere else, because everything’s the same now. I want us to keep providing luxury, to offer the best possible service, but to stay true to ourselves.”

© Lucia Cannes

Overcoming seasonality through local outreach

The biggest challenge? Staying open and vibrant all year round in a city that is known for its seasonality. “It’s not the tourists who keep us going in winter,” says Coralie. “We’ve been able to make the most of our local clientele, trying to get their attention through little pottery workshops, yoga, a ‘run club’, Pilates classes, Sunday barbecues, Pet Friendly Days… things that haven’t been done within the Nikki Beach group up until now.”

The marketing approach focuses on authentic relationships. Cécilia believes their success is down to ‘live marketing’ and the importance of human contact: “You can’t put a price on handing someone a gazette, personally. It’s about contact, how you’re going to interact with the person.”

It’s a bold strategy that has paid off, Cécilia explains: “We’ve managed to build relationships with the concierges and shop managers on the Croisette. We’re really trying to create that cohesion.”

The Lucia Cannes Gazette © Lucia Cannes Pet Friendly Days © Lucia Cannes

Lucia Cannes: a sun-kissed winter haven on the French Riviera

Cuisine that is tailored to local tastes

Although the initial ambition was to serve innovative fusion cuisine, the team quickly had to adjust to local expectations. “We realised that Cannes locals and tourists want classic dishes,” says Coralie. A learning process that didn’t stop the team creating signature dishes like pumpkin falafel with herbed yoghurt sauce, and which are constantly being revisited in line with the seasons.

Community engagement and support

Over and above the culinary experience, Lucia Cannes has made a name for itself through its involvement with local non-profits. “We said to ourselves: we’re in Cannes, so we really want to contribute to the local area,” explains Cécilia. Initiatives include a cocktail masterclass in aid of the Lérins Islands, a ‘solidarity soup’ made from Thanksgiving decoration pumpkins in support of a non-profit for battered women, and a children’s Christmas party organised in partnership with the Rayons de Soleil children’s home.

Solidarity soup © Lucia Cannes Breast Cancer Day © Lucia Cannes Community Christmas party © Lucia Cannes Cocktails in aid of the Lérins Islands © Lucia Cannes

A team that embodies the venue’s philosophy

Lucia Cannes’ success is also down to the quality of its staff. “I’m passionate about catering and a job well done,” says Coralie. “I told myself: I’m not going to focus on skills, but on the person and the human element. It’s better to have likeable, maybe a little younger people, who come over as really nice, than to have super-experienced people who are less enthusiastic.”

Lucia Cannes’ first birthday celebrations © Lucia Cannes

Their first year, marked by a fabulous celebration on 8 March, is just the start of a promising adventure for this unique concept which, depending on the group’s plans, could be extended to other urban and winter destinations. Its success is testament to the strength of the values instilled by Jack and Lucia Penrod, and embodied on a daily basis by a passionate team.