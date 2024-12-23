Lucia Cannes: a sun-kissed winter haven on the French Riviera

Lucia has succeeded in creating a haven of warmth and conviviality in the heart of Cannes winter © Lucia Cannes

Set against the backdrop of Cannes’ iconic Croisette, Lucia has emerged as a culinary destination that defies winter conventions.

Under the creative direction of Chef Yvon Mbiavanga, the new winter menu orchestrates a symphony of flavours where seasonal ingredients dance with Mediterranean influences. This new culinary composition promises to warm the palates of even the most discerning food enthusiasts during the Riviera’s cooler days: winter vegetable hummus, pumpkin & feta fritters, truffle pinsa, pan-fried seabass filet, paccheri pasta & morel mushrooms, and butternut & truffle risotto!

Photos : Lucia Cannes

The festive season at Lucia promises to be particularly spectacular. For Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24 and 25, from noon to 5 PM), Chef Mbiavanga has crafted special creations that celebrate the holiday spirit while staying true to the restaurant’s sun-drenched identity. The ambiance strikes a bold balance, featuring leopard prints and vibrant colour accents that create an atmosphere both sophisticated and inviting.

The transition to 2025 will be celebrated in style on January 1st (noon to 6 PM), offering guests a lunch experience where culinary excellence meets convivial charm. Extending the holiday magic, the Epiphany Lucia Sunday on January 5th will showcase an exquisite “galette des rois” (traditional French Epiphany cake), an exclusive creation by pastry chef Justine Gonzales, served with champagne.

Corporate celebrations are well catered for, with lunch packages specially designed for end-of-year gatherings. Two exceptional menus are available: the “Festive Cheer” at €60 and the “Premium Holiday Feast” at €110 per person, ensuring options to suit every preference for closing the year in style.

By combining gastronomic excellence, festive ambiance, and breathtaking Mediterranean views, Lucia succeeds in creating a haven of warmth and conviviality in the heart of Cannes’ winter season. This destination proves that the French Riviera’s magic endures year-round, offering a perfect blend of seasonal comfort and coastal sophistication.

For bookings: reservations.cannes@luciarestaurants.com or 04 93 38 17 47