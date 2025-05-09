Monaco launches mobile mini waste collection centre for special waste
The Principality is expanding its waste management system with a new local service that makes monthly stops in the different neighbourhoods to collect toxic household products.
Managing toxic waste is a real challenge in dense urban areas such as Monaco. The Société Monegasque d’Assainissement (SMA), with the support of the authorities, is now making a mobile collection point available for their hazardous waste.
A mobile service that is available for everyone
The brightly coloured vehicle has been travelling the length and breadth of Monaco since its launch at the Monacollecte event on Quai Antoine I in March, Residents can find it in their neighbourhood once a month, always on Saturday mornings between 9am and 1pm.
Available free of charge to all residents, the initiative is a practical response to growing environmental concerns. The aim is twofold: to avoid toxic products being stored at home indefinitely, and to make it easier to process them correctly.
What can it handle?
The mobile facility accepts many types of special household waste:
- Batteries
- Small electrical appliances and electronic devices
- Car batteries and accumulators
- Helium cylinders and nitrogen-based products
- Engine oil
- Bulbs and neon tubes
- Aerosols
- X-rays
- Paints, glues, varnishes and solvents
- Ink cartridges
- Cooking oil
- Medicines
- Textiles
Certain types of waste cannot be accepted for space or safety reasons: gas cylinders, fire extinguishers, infectious risk healthcare waste, plants, rubble, bulky items and ordinary household waste (for which other collection services already exist).
The 2025 calendar
Collection dates and locations for 2025 are as follows:
- 10 May : Place du Campanin
- 21 June : Allée Saint-Jean-Paul II
- 19 July : 1 Avenue du Port
- 16 August : 8 Boulevard Albert Ier
- 13 September : 72 Boulevard d’Italie – Testimonio II
- 11 October : 9 bis Boulevard de Belgique
- 8 November : 31 Avenue Hector Otto
- 6 December : Place des Moulins
Residents will also be able to ask for advice and tips from professionals trained in optimal everyday waste management. Documentation as well as pre-collection bags and dog waste bags will be available to users.
The SMA website has details of the scheme and information on specific processing for certain types of waste.