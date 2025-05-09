Monaco launches mobile mini waste collection centre for special waste

The mini mobile waste collection centre travels the streets of the Principality, here near the Fontvieille shopping centre © Monaco Tribune - Benjamin Godart

The Principality is expanding its waste management system with a new local service that makes monthly stops in the different neighbourhoods to collect toxic household products.

Managing toxic waste is a real challenge in dense urban areas such as Monaco. The Société Monegasque d’Assainissement (SMA), with the support of the authorities, is now making a mobile collection point available for their hazardous waste.

A mobile service that is available for everyone

The brightly coloured vehicle has been travelling the length and breadth of Monaco since its launch at the Monacollecte event on Quai Antoine I in March, Residents can find it in their neighbourhood once a month, always on Saturday mornings between 9am and 1pm.

Available free of charge to all residents, the initiative is a practical response to growing environmental concerns. The aim is twofold: to avoid toxic products being stored at home indefinitely, and to make it easier to process them correctly.

What can it handle?

The mobile facility accepts many types of special household waste:

Batteries

Small electrical appliances and electronic devices

Car batteries and accumulators

Helium cylinders and nitrogen-based products

Engine oil

Bulbs and neon tubes

Aerosols

X-rays

Paints, glues, varnishes and solvents

Ink cartridges

Cooking oil

Medicines

Textiles

Certain types of waste cannot be accepted for space or safety reasons: gas cylinders, fire extinguishers, infectious risk healthcare waste, plants, rubble, bulky items and ordinary household waste (for which other collection services already exist).

The 2025 calendar

Collection dates and locations for 2025 are as follows:

10 May : Place du Campanin

21 June : Allée Saint-Jean-Paul II

19 July : 1 Avenue du Port

16 August : 8 Boulevard Albert Ier

13 September : 72 Boulevard d’Italie – Testimonio II

11 October : 9 bis Boulevard de Belgique

8 November : 31 Avenue Hector Otto

6 December : Place des Moulins

Residents will also be able to ask for advice and tips from professionals trained in optimal everyday waste management. Documentation as well as pre-collection bags and dog waste bags will be available to users.

The SMA website has details of the scheme and information on specific processing for certain types of waste.