Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene meet unsung Grand Prix heroes

On the first day of the 2025 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Princely Couple paid tribute to the 270 first-responders who make sure everyone can enjoy Monaco’s most prestigious event safely.

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene showed their gratitude by paying a visit to the Monegasque Red Cross first-aid posts. The official visit shows the importance they attach to those who work behind the scenes to ensure the success of this legendary event.

“A precious mark of appreciation,” as the Monegasque Red Cross put it, emphasising the dedication of the volunteers from nine European countries. Behind the flamboyant spectacle of the single-seaters, the logistics of the safety operation are particularly complex.

An emergency response operation that lives up to the standards of the ‘Monegasque exception’

With 200,000 visitors expected over four days, Monaco is harnessing considerable resources. Philippe Giuffra, Director of First Aid, is coordinating a ‘silent army’ spread across twelve strategic first-aid posts, from the grandstands to the festive areas at the harbour.

The challenges are legion: sweltering heat in the stands, congestion at the train station, the risks that go with night-time festivities. “Minor injuries and ailments account for around half of our interventions,” explains the expert, pointing out that the unique topography of the circuit increases the risks.

Safety at Monaco Grand Prix: potential risks and how to avoid them

Monaco’s excellent safety record

The Princely Couple’s visit is a reminder that Monaco, small in size but immense in terms of influence, makes a point of transforming every challenge into an opportunity to excel. Thirteen ambulances, specialist teams, international coordination: nothing is left to chance.

While the cars battle it out on the legendary circuit, another battle is being waged behind the scenes – requiring vigilance, anticipation and dedication.