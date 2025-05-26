Prince Albert II pays tribute to Sebastião Salgado, “humanity’s photographer”

The Sovereign honours the memory of the Brazilian master of black and white photography, who died of leukaemia after contracting malaria during his Genesis project.

“It is with deep emotion and great sadness that I learned of the death of Sebastião Salgado yesterday,” said Prince Albert II in an official statement, issued on Saturday by the Prince’s Palace in Monaco. The Sovereign paid tribute to the man he considers a “world-renowned photographer” whose “masterly work in black and white has transcended borders and cultures.”

Sebastião Salgado, aged 80, died of complications from severe leukaemia, itself caused by an unusual form of malaria he contracted in Indonesia during his photographic project, Genesis, in 2010. During over five decades, accompanied by his wife Lélia Wanick Salgado, the Brazilian master built up an unrivalled body of photographic work, with a profoundly humanist message.

A shared commitment to the environment

Since their first meeting in the Principality in 2012, Prince Albert II had developed a special relationship with the photographer, actively supporting the projects led by his Foundation “O Instituto Terra”. The reforestation organisation, set up in Aimorés in the state of Minas Gerais, has planted over three million trees to date.

“I have had the honour of supporting his Foundation’s projects. It is a true model of ecological resilience. The wonderful initiatives he led with his wife Lélia were among the most significant in Brazil in terms of reforestation,” said the Sovereign.

A legacy for future generations

An illustration of their collaboration came about in May 2020, when the Prince co-signed a petition started by Salgado to protect the indigenous peoples of Brazil, who were under threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I was looking forward to seeing him again at COP30, where his voice would have made such a powerful impact, once again,” said Prince Albert II, who conveyed “his thoughts and sincere condolences to his wife, family and friends.”

In addition to his wife Lélia, Sebastião leaves behind his sons Juliano and Rodrigo, as well as his grandchildren Flávio and Nara.