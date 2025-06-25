AS Monaco builds bridge to Africa with Democratic Republic of Congo

AS Monaco has just entered into an unprecedented partnership with the Democratic Republic of Congo, becoming a key player in Africa’s development until 2028.

The agreement, in cooperation with the DRC’s Ministry of Sport and Leisure, transcends the traditional boundaries of football to embrace a holistic vision of development. The agreement is based on two fundamental principles: the professionalisation of Congolese football and greater exposure for the country internationally.

AS Monaco will bring its recognised expertise in training young talent to bear, to help structure development programmes in the DRC. This approach is inspired by a philosophy in which sport becomes a real lever for social and economic change.

Sport, a powerful growth driver

With the support of President Félix Tshisekedi, the DRC is moving towards a model where sport goes beyond its traditional role to become a driver of growth and inclusion. The aim is to develop a lasting influence, offering Congolese youngsters new prospects while promoting national skills internationally.

The “DRC, Heart of Africa” slogan will feature on the professional team’s shirts in Ligue 1 and the Champions League during the 2025-26 season. It will also extend to the Academy teams and reach the club’s 26 million followers on social media.

Monaco and Congo have a long history together. Emblematic figures such as Shabani Nonda, Ligue 1’s top scorer in 2003 with 67 goals in 145 games, and Cédric Mongongu, trained at Monaco and a Congolese international, have already embodied this special connection.

“I’m confident that we can create a thriving sporting environment that will generate jobs, boost national pride and open up endless horizons for our youth. Now is the time to invest where the future is already happening, and that place is the DRC!” says Didier Budimbu, the DRC’s Minister of Sport and Leisure.

Thiago Scuro, Managing Director of AS Monaco said: “We are proud to enter into this partnership with the DRC and honoured by the trust placed in us by the Ministry of Sport and Leisure, in order to contribute to the country’s development and support the efforts being made to structure and develop local football.”

The collaboration promises to showcase Congolese talent on the world stage, while strengthening ties between the Principality and the African continent.