Mercato 2025: World champion Paul Pogba expected to join AS Monaco

After lengthy negotiations, the former Juventus and Manchester United midfielder is reported to have finally agreed a two-season deal with AS Monaco. At the age of 32, the French international will finally be making his first appearance in the French league after a forced absence of eighteen months.

According to reports in Le Parisien and L’Équipe , Paul Pogba is set to don the AS Monaco shirt next season. After several weeks of intense talks, the international midfielder and the Principality Club have sealed a two-year deal. The club is expected to make an official announcement in the next few days, with Pogba expected to arrive in July.

The former Turin player, who was also being courted by Saudi club Al-Ittihad, DC United and Olympique de Marseille, agreed to lower his salary expectations in order to make the Monegasque project a reality. He joins future team-mate Eric Dier, who signed for the club for three seasons a few weeks previously.

Monaco, springboard to the 2026 World Cup

Pogba’s objective is clear: to get back to his best condition so he can perform well in the Champions League. But he also hopes to be called up to the French national team for the 2026 World Cup in the USA. At the age of 32 and with 91 French caps to his name, Paul Pogba will finally be able to experience life in Ligue 1, having only ever played in the Premier League and Serie A during his career.

With its superb surroundings and facilities at La Turbie, the AS Monaco Performance Centre will provide the perfect setting for his ‘rebirth’. Austrian coach Adi Hütter has given the go-ahead for the move, and is counting on the experience of the 2018 World Cup winner to boost his squad.

Rebirth after turbulent times

Above all, the signing heralds the end of an eighteen-month ordeal. Suspended for September 2023 because of a positive doping test after Juventus-Empoli, Pogba’s ban, initially set at four years, was reduced to eighteen months. Having been released from his contract since the amicable break with his former team in November, he can now look to the future with peace of mind.

Used to taking bold gambles, the Principality is betting on a player who has been changed by his ordeal. More mature, less flamboyant perhaps, but driven by a thirst for revenge and a desire to end his career on a high note. For his loved ones, for himself, but also to prove that talent is never lost. Welcome to the Principality, ‘Pogboom’!

