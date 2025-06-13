Beefbar world No. 1 for third year running

Beefbar is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with an international presence in over 40 cities around the world © Beefbar | by Riccardo Giraudi

The Monegasque concept Beefbar, the brainchild of Riccardo Giraudi, has just been crowned the best group of meat specialist restaurants in the prestigious World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants 2025 ranking.

The ranking, established by an international panel of culinary experts and anonymous inspectors, rewards establishments that stand out for the quality of their meat, their impeccable service, their consistency and their ability to innovate while offering an excellent customer experience.

For the third year running, Beefbar took first place in the Multiple Outlets category. This is a major achievement for a brand that started out on Fontvieille harbour in 2005 and has since become a leading name on a global scale, with over 40 establishments around the world, from New York to Dubai, via Sao Paulo, Paris, London and Santorini.

Le Beefbar: luxury steakhouse taking the world by storm

The trophy comes during a symbolic year for the group, as it celebrates its 20th anniversary: “I am extremely grateful to my fantastic team for this important milestone. It is a collective success. Today, people are choosing quality over quantity, and the ranking is a perfect illustration of this exciting new era for beef,” said Riccardo Giraudi in an official press release.

Another reason for the Monegasque group to be proud is that Beefbar Monaco, the original address, and Anahi in Paris, also run by Giraudi, are included in this year’s ranking of the best steakhouses in the world. A threefold honour that underlines the Group’s international reputation.

