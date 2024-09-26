Monegasque chain Beefbar opens new premises in Old Nice

Le Petit Beefbar is already open for dinner from Tuesday to Sunday, from 7pm to 11pm, and will soon be open for lunch.

With its deep blue frontage and rustic chairs, you can’t miss the brand new Petit Beefbar restaurant in Nice’s old town. The Beefbar’s little brother, the chic venue with a bistro atmosphere is the latest creation by Riccardo Giraudi. And as with each of his ventures, the quality is top notch!

“I like simplicity without fuss, quality, contrasts… In fact, I make restaurants where I like to go for lunch or dinner myself,” he says.

As for the menu, executive chef Thierry Paludetto and on-site chef Yann Delion have come up with a series of well-executed recipes, all featuring the meats for which Beefbar is renowned, sourced from all around the world.

You can sample unique breeds such as Australian and American Black Angus and American Wagyu, as well as a miso-infused Caesar salad, beef pepperoni pizza, onglet steak with shallots, lasagne with pulled Kobe beef, salmon barbecued in a yuzu unagi sauce, fillet of beef marinated in honey and ginger, and the Ultimate Smash Cheeseburger. Not to be outdone, the desserts include Tahitian vanilla custard flan and the famous Marbled Chocolate Bar with its runny caramel for those with a sweet tooth.