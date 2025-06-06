Historical document about Monaco discovered in Vienna’s imperial archives

Monaco’s Club Allemand International (International German Club) brought back quite the souvenir from its annual trip to the Austrian capital.

The Club Allemand International de Monaco’s traditional annual trip to Vienna turned into a bona fide treasure hunt. The members not only discovered the splendours of the former imperial capital, but also found an exceptional historical document about the Principality, which had been preserved for centuries in the Hofburg archives.

Diplomatic summit meeting

The trip started off on a high-profile official footing. Club members had the honour of meeting Lorenzo Ravano, Monaco’s Ambassador to Germany and Austria, accompanied by his fellow Honorary Consuls of Monaco in Germany, Austria and Poland, who were in Vienna for a diplomatic working session.

Ra and Patrick Wetzel, Co-Presidents, Beatrix Baronne von Dellingshausen, Co-President, Véronique Dorda, Honorary Consul Christian Dorda, Ambassador Lorenzo Ravano and his wife Claudia Ravano © CAI

Club Allemand International: A 50-year history in the Principality

Retracing imperial splendour

The cultural programme proved particularly rich. The participants explored the imposing imperial residence at Schönbrunn before enjoying exclusive access to the splendid private Palace of the Princes of Liechtenstein. The Viennese experience continued with a visit to the famous Prater wheel and an zxclusive night at the opera, where they watched a performance of Verdi’s Il Trovatore from the Imperial box.

Christian Dorda, Honorary Consul of Monaco in Vienna, hosted a reception for the group in his chancellery, which offers a breathtaking view of the Ring, the Austrian capital’s iconic boulevard.

Imperial suppliers at work

They went deeper into history as they visited the former suppliers to the dual Habsburg monarchy, who are still in business, managed by descendants of the original owners.

The group discovered the secrets of luxury fabrics at Jungmann & Neffe, admired creations by jeweller Köchert (the same man who made the famous diamond stars for Empress Sissi’s hair) and explored the Lobmeyr crystal workshops and the Jarosinski & Vaugoin silverware factory.

The discovery of the century in the Hofburg archives

The highlight of the trip took place in the imposing Hofburg library, built under Emperor Charles VI. A couple, who are Club members and interested in Monegasque heritage, asked the director if there were any documents relating to Monaco in the imperial archives.

To their complete astonishment, a unique document containing a map of Monaco and Nice, and bearing witness to the protectorate’s transfer from Spain to France and the 1641 Treaty of Péronne, had been lying dormant in the collections for centuries. Thanks to the couple’s generosity, the historic treasure is now under the ‘protectorate’ of the Club Allemand International de Monaco.

Discovered in the archives of the Imperial Library at the Hofburg, the document was donated to the Club © CAI

Club Allemand International de Monaco celebrates 50th anniversary with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene