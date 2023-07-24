Club Allemand International de Monaco celebrates 50th anniversary with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene

The Sovereign is Honorary President of the Club.

The Club Allemand International de Monaco (International German Club of Monaco) celebrated its fiftieth anniversary on 17 July in the Salle Empire of the prestigious Hôtel de Paris.

In attendance were Prince Albert II, Honorary President of the Club, Princess Charlene, the Minister of State, Pierre Dartout, and his wife, as well as the German Ambassador to Paris, Hans-Dieter Lucas. In all, over 250 guests filled the Salle Empire, representing more than 20 nations.

Among them were other members of the government, ambassadors and honorary consuls, many public figures and members and friends of the Club.

The exceptional event was meticulously prepared by the Club’s Co-Presidents: Beatrix Baronne von Dellingshausen and Patrick Wetzel. Guests were able to enjoy a cocktail, dinner and live entertainment, as well as a ‘super tombola’ with prizes totalling an impressive €80,000.

During the event, the Club Allemand International donated 75,000 euros to the Prince Albert II Foundation and 50,000 euros to the Principality, and more specifically to the Department of Public Works, the Environment and Urban Development. The money will be used to plant new trees on the Avenue Princesse Grace, opposite the Grimaldi Forum, as an expression of the club’s gratitude to Monaco.